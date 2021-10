Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ new ban on “worksite raids for illegal aliens” by Immigration and Customs Enforcement is a marked shift from the 1986 law that prohibited illegal-immigrant employment “to protect American workers from competition by people who had no right to be here,” fumes Mark Krikorian at National Review. The directive is meant “almost exclusively” to shield illegal-immigrant workers from “exploitative employers,” ignoring the fact that the majority of them are “employed on the books (with fake or stolen Social Security numbers), paid above the minimum wage and work in conditions no different from their citizen and legal-immigrant co-workers.” Meanwhile, the “ongoing inflow” of illegal workers “holds down wages and reduces incentives to recruit and train American workers.”

