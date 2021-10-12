CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edmond, OK

UCO to offer free COVID-19 testing on campus

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hlXQX_0cP3hIDj00

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Students at a local university will be able to undergo COVID-19 tests for free on campus.

The University of Central Oklahoma will host free COVID-19 testing on campus thanks to a partnership between the university and IMMY Labs.

Timeline: Another round of severe weather Tuesday night for central Oklahoma

The testing site, which is located in the parking lot at the corner of Main St. and Baumann Ave., will open on Oct. 14.

Organizers say members of the UCO and Edmond communities will be able to get a test with minimal wait time and test results should be back within two business days.

Testing is free of charge and no insurance is required.

World’s tallest fresh-cut Christmas tree coming to Oklahoma

Testing will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday.

For more information and schedule a testing appointment, visit immylabs.com .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Oklahoma City, OK
Coronavirus
City
Edmond, OK
Edmond, OK
Health
Edmond, OK
Education
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
Oklahoma City, OK
Education
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Oklahoma City, OK
Health
Edmond, OK
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uco#Oklahoma City University#Covid 19#Immy Labs#Oklahoma Testing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KFOR

KFOR

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
764K+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy