UCO to offer free COVID-19 testing on campus

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Students at a local university will be able to undergo COVID-19 tests for free on campus.

The University of Central Oklahoma will host free COVID-19 testing on campus thanks to a partnership between the university and IMMY Labs.

The testing site, which is located in the parking lot at the corner of Main St. and Baumann Ave., will open on Oct. 14.

Organizers say members of the UCO and Edmond communities will be able to get a test with minimal wait time and test results should be back within two business days.

Testing is free of charge and no insurance is required.

Testing will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday.

For more information and schedule a testing appointment, visit immylabs.com .

