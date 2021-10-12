CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Dept. Watchdog Investigating Missing Trump Gifts Meant for Foreign Dignitaries

Cover picture for the articleThe State Department inspector general is investigating whether Trump administration officials helped themselves to expensive Trump-branded gifts meant for foreign dignitaries, NBC News confirmed Tuesday. The Office of the Inspector General is investigating whether political appointees of then-President Donald Trump removed the taxpayer-funded presents from the State Department gift vault...

