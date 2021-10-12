State Dept. Watchdog Investigating Missing Trump Gifts Meant for Foreign Dignitaries

Fmr. Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark is the latest Trump ally to be subpoenaed by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol attack. Matt Miller, fmr. director of public affairs for the Justice Department, says Clark and the other witnesses “are acting with impunity because for years they got away with it with no consequences,” and that the current Justice Department has an opportunity to show witnesses they are not immune from prosecution if they refuse to cooperate.Oct. 14, 2021.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO