Two people were killed and six others — including a Chicago police officer — were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Monday. The officer was shot in the face about 3:30 p.m. after an altercation broke out inside an Ulta Beauty store in the 1000 block of West North Avenue, police said. Someone inside the store had been acting “erratically” and officers patrolling the area were called, police said. There was a struggle that continued into the parking lot, where the person fired three shots, striking the officer once in the cheek. The officer was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and was released hours later. The gunman was taken into custody, and police said a weapon was recovered.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO