POLICE: Yes, Michael Webber Is A Sexual Predator. And Yes, He Did Stay In A Holiday Inn Express Last Night.

Michael Webber, Courtesy Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Michael James Webber is now living at 8144 Glades Road. that’s a Holiday Inn Express in the area of Glades Road and the Florida Turnpike.

The notification sent by police states that Webber was convicted of four sex-related crimes.

Officially, Webber is guilty of: “lewd, lascivious (act on a) child,” “lewd or lascivious battery on a victim 12-15 years of age,” “lewd, lascivious sexual battery on a female aged 12-15,” and “unlawful sexual activity with certain minors aged 16/17 years of age.”

He was convicted of the first two charges in 2003. The third and fourth charges were adjudicated in February of 2007.

According to PBSO, Webber is 215 pounds, 5-foot-8, has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was born December 22, 1981.

Law enforcement agencies, per Florida statute, release information concerning sex offenders released into local communities.

Read the complete FDLE flyer, below.

The article Sexual Predator Moves Into Boca Raton Holiday Inn Express appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .