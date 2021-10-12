CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boca Raton, FL

Sexual Predator Moves Into Boca Raton Holiday Inn Express

By STAFF REPORT
BOCANEWSNOW
BOCANEWSNOW
 7 days ago

POLICE: Yes, Michael Webber Is A Sexual Predator. And Yes, He Did Stay In A Holiday Inn Express Last Night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41TbTv_0cP3h34500
Michael Webber, Courtesy Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Michael James Webber is now living at 8144 Glades Road. that’s a Holiday Inn Express in the area of Glades Road and the Florida Turnpike.

The notification sent by police states that Webber was convicted of four sex-related crimes.

Officially, Webber is guilty of: “lewd, lascivious (act on a) child,” “lewd or lascivious battery on a victim 12-15 years of age,” “lewd, lascivious sexual battery on a female aged 12-15,” and “unlawful sexual activity with certain minors aged 16/17 years of age.”

He was convicted of the first two charges in 2003. The third and fourth charges were adjudicated in February of 2007.

According to PBSO, Webber is 215 pounds, 5-foot-8, has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was born December 22, 1981.

Law enforcement agencies, per Florida statute, release information concerning sex offenders released into local communities.

Read the complete FDLE flyer, below.

Michael-James-Webber-Florida-Sexual-Predator-1

The article Sexual Predator Moves Into Boca Raton Holiday Inn Express appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

UPDATE: Delray Man Added Police Lights To Explorer, Pulled Over Cars In Boca Raton

Off-Duty Broward Sheriff’s Deputy Watched It Happen! Fake Cop Arrested By Real Cop… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An off-duty Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy was driving on Military Trail near Camino Real when he observed the driver of a silver Ford Explorer execute a […] The article UPDATE: Delray Man Added Police Lights To Explorer, Pulled Over Cars In Boca Raton appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman Allegedly Tells Cop “That’s How I Normally Smell,” Charged With DUI

Kimberly Friend, According To Police, Refuses Breath Test, Says “You’re Going To Arrest Me For A .13.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Kimberly Friend allegedly told a Delray Beach Police officer that, “you don’t know that I’m drunk,” and “that’s how […] The article Boca Raton Woman Allegedly Tells Cop “That’s How I Normally Smell,” Charged With DUI appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Teen Allegedly Attacked At Boynton Beach High Sues School Board

Student Sustained Critical Injuries In Locker Room Brawl. Phys Ed. Teacher Did Nothing, According To Suit. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A young woman was violently assaulted in the locker room at Boynton Beach Community High School, according to a lawsuit just filed in […] The article Teen Allegedly Attacked At Boynton Beach High Sues School Board appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

West Boca Raton Woman Jailed On Drug, Fraud Charges

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A West Boca Raton woman remains in the Palm Beach County Jail early Monday following her arrest on multiple drug, fraud, and motor vehicle charges. Olesya Sanstrom is charged with trafficking ten grams or more of phenethylamines, cocaine possession, […] The article West Boca Raton Woman Jailed On Drug, Fraud Charges appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boca Raton, FL
Crime & Safety
Palm Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
Palm Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Boca Raton, FL
Government
City
Boca Raton, FL
City
Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Doc Claims Reputation Firm Posted Fake Reviews

Boca’s Dr. Samantha Saltz Says “PatientPop” Posted Negative Review When She Wouldn’t Hire The Company. Lawsuit Exposes Alleged Tricks By Reputation Firm That Forces Payment Or Plays Dirty. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton psychologist says an online reputation management […] The article Boca Raton Doc Claims Reputation Firm Posted Fake Reviews appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

NOT A COP: Delray Beach Man Charged With Impersonating Law Enforcement

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — James Loper of 14395 Campanelli Drive in Delray Beach is not a police officer. But Loper, allegedly, wanted someone to think that he was. Loper was arrested on Thursday and booked into the Palm Beach County jail on a […] The article NOT A COP: Delray Beach Man Charged With Impersonating Law Enforcement appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Hospital Bed Availability In Palm Beach County Plummets

If COVID Numbers Are Dropping, Why Are Hospital Admissions Rising? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — While most metrics continue to look good for Palm Beach County’s fight against COVID-19, one metric does not. The number of available hospital beds in Palm Beach County is […] The article Hospital Bed Availability In Palm Beach County Plummets appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Fired Elementary School Kitchen Worker To Receive $125K

Woman Was Fired From Poinciana Elementary School In South Palm Beach County After Sustaining Injury In Crash. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Former “school food services manager” Linda Barone is set to receive $125,000 from the Palm Beach County School District. The money is […] The article Fired Elementary School Kitchen Worker To Receive $125K appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Predator#Metrodesk Media#A Holiday Inn Express#Pbso#Fdle
BOCANEWSNOW

REVEALED: We Have New Palm Beach School Superintendent’s Salary

BocaNewsNow.com Obtains Michael Burke’s Contract. Read It, Below. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The new superintendent of the Palm Beach County School District will sign a twelve page employment agreement that includes a salary, yearly increases, health insurance, life insurance, automobile expenses and more. […] The article REVEALED: We Have New Palm Beach School Superintendent’s Salary appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SILENCE: Emmitt Smith, The Boca Raton Silent On “Go Pink” Controversy

Spokespeople For Former Dallas Cowboy Refusing To Answer Questions About Smith’s Role In Unmasked, Unvaccinated Fundraiser In Boca Raton. Boca Regional Hospital Foundation Has More Than $300M, According To Tax Return Obtained By BocaNewsNow.com. Still Holding In-Person Fundraiser Despite COVID Risk To Cancer-Stricken Women. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) […] The article SILENCE: Emmitt Smith, The Boca Raton Silent On “Go Pink” Controversy appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Guilty Plea For Boca Raton Woman Charged With DUI After I-95 Crash

Thinking Of Drinking And Driving? Here’s What DUI Probation Looks Like In Palm Beach County. No Drinking. No Leaving Palm Beach County Without Permission. Car Impounded. Community Service. Think DUI’s Are A Joke? Read This… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca […] The article Guilty Plea For Boca Raton Woman Charged With DUI After I-95 Crash appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

OUR VIEW: Boca Raton Police Department Has A Facebook Problem

We Call On Chief Michele Miuccio To Follow The Lead Of All Other Local Police Departments. Stop Requiring Social Media Accounts To See Police Information. If Facebook Was A Neighborhood, Police Would Set Up Substation. Why Is The Department Forcing Visits To That Neighborhood? BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) […] The article OUR VIEW: Boca Raton Police Department Has A Facebook Problem appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
BOCANEWSNOW

Glades Road I-95 Ramp To Completely Close

FDOT Warns Now, Says Prepare For Detours, Congestion. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Transportation is warning motorists to prepare now for the complete closure of I-95 exit and entrance ramps at Glades Road. FDOT says the I-95 southbound exit ramp […] The article Glades Road I-95 Ramp To Completely Close appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

MONDAY: Will Boca Regional Hospital Spread COVID-19 With Fundraising Events?

FEAR: Go Pink Fundraiser Will Kill Breast Cancer Patients. Boca West Country Club Hosts Monday Event. “The Boca Raton” Hotel Hosts Breast Event Later This Month. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boca Raton Hospital Foundation is moving forward with two events […] The article MONDAY: Will Boca Regional Hospital Spread COVID-19 With Fundraising Events? appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Near Boca Raton, Man Dies Next To Dumpster — Cops Think Hit And Run

Detectives Seek Anyone With Information About Death Of Tim Kylow. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DEERFIELD BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man found near a dumpster, just south of Boca Raton, died on September 24th. Now, police believe he was the victim of a hit and run. Tim Kylow […] The article Near Boca Raton, Man Dies Next To Dumpster — Cops Think Hit And Run appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Palm Beach County Schools Closed Friday

Teacher Work Day As COVID Case Count Hits 6,379. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A reminder to parents and guardians of students in the Palm Beach County School District. There is no school on Friday, October 15th. There is no scandal or controversy: it’s […] The article Palm Beach County Schools Closed Friday appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Man Pleads Guilty To Hacking iCloud Accounts In Florida Court

Hao Kuo Chi Stole Nudę Photos From Apple Customers, According To Department of Justice. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com TAMPA, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A California man plead guilty to hacking into hundreds of iCloud accounts and stealing personal photos. The guilty plea was made in a federal courtroom in […] The article Man Pleads Guilty To Hacking iCloud Accounts In Florida Court appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

BOYNTON COPS: 11-Time Convicted Felon Charged With Shooting At Three

Shooting On Boynton Beach Boulevard Leads To Attempted Murder Charge. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man who allegedly fired at three people inside a car on Boynton Beach Boulevard is 11-time convicted felon James Frederick. Police found him — incredibly — in the […] The article BOYNTON COPS: 11-Time Convicted Felon Charged With Shooting At Three appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Police Seek Boca Raton Man Missing Since 1997

Robert “Bobby” Goodman Vanished From Boca Raton, Near Lyons and Clint Moore. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a man missing since 1997. Yes, you read that correctly. Bobby Goodman left his home on August 3rd, 1997 […] The article Police Seek Boca Raton Man Missing Since 1997 appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Palm Beach County School Board To Ratify Holocaust Education Proclamation

On Heels Of Controversy Drawing National, Negative Attention To Palm Beach County Schools, School Board Prepares To Stress Importance Of Holocaust Education. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Less than a year after the Palm Beach County School Board re-hired then re-fired a one time […] The article Palm Beach County School Board To Ratify Holocaust Education Proclamation appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
26K+
Followers
3K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy