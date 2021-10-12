$750 million in direct FEMA payments for Ida so far
More than 500,000 applications for direct aid for Ida survivors have been approved by FEMA so far, officials say.
That amounts to more than $750 million paid out to survivors. FEMA is still paying hotel bills for 7,400 survivors. The SBA has approved more than $420 million in loans.
Here are the stats as of today:
FEMA Aid to Louisiana for Hurricane Ida
- FEMA has Approved 519,070 Applications for Assistance providing a total of $750,092,791 direct assistance to LA Survivors of Hurricane Ida
- FEMA continues paying for hotel stays for over 7,400 Louisiana households displaced by Hurricane Ida
- FEMA continues warning people about Fraud & Scams
FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP)
- Claims filed in Louisiana as of Oct. 12, 2021 Total 13,612
- Total paid in claims to Individuals/Households to date is $171 million
U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)
- SBA has provided $424.7 million in disaster loans for more than 8,721 homeowners, renters, and businesses.
USACE – Blue Roof Program
- USACE Blue roof program installations as of 10/11/2021 total 24,544
- This is over 70% of the valid requests approved by USACE thus far
- The Blue Roof program is cost free to homeowners
- The deadline to sign up for this Program is this week - Thursday, Oct. 15
