$750 million in direct FEMA payments for Ida so far

KATC News
KATC News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QkYoi_0cP3gtBn00

More than 500,000 applications for direct aid for Ida survivors have been approved by FEMA so far, officials say.

That amounts to more than $750 million paid out to survivors. FEMA is still paying hotel bills for 7,400 survivors. The SBA has approved more than $420 million in loans.

Here are the stats as of today:

FEMA Aid to Louisiana for Hurricane Ida

  • FEMA has Approved 519,070 Applications for Assistance providing a total of $750,092,791 direct assistance to LA Survivors of Hurricane Ida
  • FEMA continues paying for hotel stays for over 7,400 Louisiana households displaced by Hurricane Ida
  • FEMA continues warning people about Fraud & Scams

For more information, click here .

FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP)

  • Claims filed in Louisiana as of Oct. 12, 2021 Total  13,612
  • Total paid in claims to Individuals/Households to date is $171 million

U.S.  Small Business Administration (SBA)

  • SBA has  provided $424.7 million in disaster loans for more than 8,721 homeowners, renters, and businesses.

USACE – Blue Roof Program

  • USACE Blue roof program installations as of 10/11/2021 total 24,544
  • This is over 70% of the valid requests approved by USACE thus far
  • The Blue Roof program is cost free to homeowners
  • The deadline to sign up for this Program is this week - Thursday, Oct. 15

For info on the Blue Roof Program, click here .

KATC News

KATC News

