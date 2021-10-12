CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. oil futures score back-to-back settlements above the key $80 mark

By Myra P. Saefong
 7 days ago
U.S. oil futures settled above $80 a barrel on Tuesday for a second consecutive session, but global benchmark Brent crude ended the day modestly lower after the International Monetary Fund said the global economy is losing momentum. "Oil price volatility remains elevated as investors await to see how the global energy crisis unfolds," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 12 cents, or nearly 0.2%, to settle at $80.64 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. December Brent crude lost 23 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $83.42 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.

U.S. oil, natural-gas prices settle higher as traders weigh news on Russian natural-gas supplies

U.S. crude-oil futures climbed on Tuesday to log another settlement at their highest in about seven years, and natural-gas prices finished higher, reclaiming the $5 level after losing nearly 8% on Monday. Russia indicated that it may not provide additional natural gas to European consumers amid an energy crunch in the region, unless it gets regulatory approval to start shipments through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. Renewed worries about natural-gas supplies likely fed expectations that the energy market would need to boost demand for oil, analysts said. It looks like Russia may not increase natural gas shipments to Europe, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. The Russians are "in no hurry whatsoever to comply" with demands from the European Union, he said. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 52 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $82.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest finish for a front-month contract since Oct. 13, 2014, according to FactSet data. November natural gas added 10 cents, or 2%, to settle at $5.088 per million British thermal units after losing 7.8% on Monday.
Gold futures mark first gain in 3 sessions

Gold futures settled higher on Tuesday for the first time in three sessions, as weakness in the U.S. dollar helped fuel demand for the precious metal. The market seemed realize that the Federal Reserve's minutes from the September meeting, released last week, were "leaning a little too aggressively to the hawkish side," wrote Peter Grant, vice president at Zaner, in a recent newsletter. "This prompted some liquidation of long dollar positions, as well as short Treasurys and gold bets," he said. More consolidation within gold's broad trading range seems likely, at least until the November FOMC meeting, he said. December gold climbed by $4.80, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,770.50 an ounce.
S&P 500 retakes 4,500 and rises for fifth straight session to clinch longest win streak in 2 months; Bitcoin ETF rises

U.S. stock benchmarks on Tuesday finished solidly higher for another session, putting the main indexes near closing highs, supported by strong corporate earnings, despite the spread of the coronavirus delta variant and supply-chain disruptions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.6% to 35,457, the S&P 500 index finished up 0.7% to around 4,519, gaining for a fifth straight session, matching the longest win streak since Aug. 25; while the Nasdaq Composite Index ended 0.7% higher at 15,129. Separately, the first exchange-traded fund linked to bitcoin got off to a solid start in its first trading day on the NYSE. The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF closed up 4.7% as bitcoin prices trading near an all-time high around $65,000. The ProShares bitcoin ETF is pegged to bitcoin futures, and offers indirect exposure to the world's No. 1 crypto.
Dow lags behind as stocks end mostly higher ahead of earnings

Stocks ended mostly higher Monday as investors prepared for a busy week of corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average bucked the positive tone, losing around 36 points, or 0.1%, to end near 35,259, according to preliminary figures. The S&P 500 rose around 15 points, or 0.3%, to close near 4,486, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced around 124 points, or 0.8%, finishing near 15,022. Shares of Walt Disney Co. , down 3%, were the biggest drag on the Dow, falling after being downgraded to equal-weight from overweight by Barclays.
Troubled developer Evergrande to resume trading, warns of financial obligations

Chinese developer Evergrande will resume trading in Hong Kong on Thursday, it said in a filing, adding that a deal to sell a stake in its property services arm had fallen through. The company suspended trading on October 4 pending an announcement on a "major transaction" as it struggles in a sea of debt and faces a default, with investors' fearing the fallout from its predicament could impact the wider Chinese economy. But on Wednesday, Evergrande said it had applied for a trading resumption. A deal -- worth HK$20.04 billion ($2.58 billion) -- to sell a 50.1 percent stake in its property services arm had fallen through, it added in a separate statement.
US industrial output drops in Sept as supply issues plague economy

Output by US industries fell sharply last month amid continued supply constraints hindering manufacturing, according to official data released Monday. - Hurricane impact - Faced with ongoing supply bottlenecks, factory output fell 0.7 percent last month after a 0.4 percent drop in August, according to the revised data.
Stocks open slightly higher as S&P 500 attempts to extend winning streak

Stocks opened slightly higher Wednesday, as investors continued to sift through corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 23 points, or 0.1%, to 35,481. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% to 4,526, while the Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.1% to 15,151, with both indexes attempting to extend a winning streak to six sessions. Shares of Netflix Inc. dropped 2.7%, after the streaming video company reported a bounce in third-quarter revenue and subscriber numbers, but a slightly disappointing fourth-quarter forecast
Some Play Blame Game As Gas Prices Reach Highest Level In Years, But There’s No Dispute It’s Impacting Bottom Line For Many Families

MELVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — After pandemic lows, we’re now seeing some of the highest gas prices in years. While there’s debate over what’s to blame for it, there’s no disputing fuel prices are impacting the bottom line for a lot of families. CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff was there Monday as one gas station worker was in the process of raising the price. “You’re raising the price right now?” she asked. The price was rising at the gas pump in front of her eyes to the highest level in seven years. “It’s disgusting. It’s hurting everyone,” one person said. “I’ve gone up a dollar and a half over...
EIA reports an unexpected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell for the first time in four weeks, down by 400,000 barrels for the week ended Oct. 15. That compared with an average 2 million-barrel climb expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 3.3 million-barrel increase, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 5.4 million barrels for gasoline and 3.9 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast supply declines of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and 2.4 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged down by 2.4 million barrels for the week. Oil prices pared some gains following the EIA data. Ahead of its expiration at the end of Wednesday’s trading session, the November West Texas Intermediate crude contract turned higher, up 3 cents, or 0.04%, at $82.99 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $82.45 before the supply data.
