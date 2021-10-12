Man dies in police shooting after kidnapping ex-girlfriend

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting that involved one of their own officers Tuesday morning.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the incident started around 9 a.m. in the 5600 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard as a shots fired call.

Officers were then informed that the situation included a man who had kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and he was armed.

LVMPD Capt. Carlos Hank said officers were eventually able to locate the two near Charleston Boulevard and Sloan Lane.

Officers then attempted to de-escalate the situation and have the man release the female. However, the man pointed his weapon at officers and they fired, according to Hank.

Authorities say the female was released but the man died in the shooting.

No officers were injured in the incident and the situation remains under investigation, according to the LVMPD.

