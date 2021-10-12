CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silverthorne, CO

EB lanes of I-70 between Silverthorne and Eisenhower Tunnel reopen after crash

By Óscar Contreras
Denver7 News KMGH
 7 days ago
DENVER – The eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed between Silverthorne and the Eisenhower Tunnel for about 45 minutes due to a crash early Tuesday afternoon, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. by CDOT, which said the crash happened east of the tunnel.

The highway was closed between Exit 205 – CO 9 and US 6 in Silverthorne and Exit 126 – US 6 at Loveland Pass (Eisenhower Tunnel).

CDOT warned drivers in the area to expect delays. The highway reopened by about 1:15 p.m., according to CDOT.

LIVE TRAFFIC MAP: Check out the current conditions if you're heading toward the mountains

#I 70#Traffic Accident#Cdot#Exit 126#Loveland Pass Lrb
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

