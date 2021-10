One of the weapons from Call of Duty: Vanguard was briefly accessible in Warzone, giving sneaky players a chance to try the future (or past) of CoD weaponry. Call of Duty Warzone streamer JGOD shared a clip on his Twitter account that shows him wielding an StG 44, a German assault rifle and one of the most prominent Call of Duty Vanguard guns that players got to try out in the beta last month. While we know that Warzone will head back to World War 2 to keep pace with Vanguard eventually, this little time capsule was clearly opened before its time.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO