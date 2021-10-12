Kevin McCarthy-aligned group targets Maine Democrat

The political nonprofit organization aligned with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is pressuring Rep. Jared Golden to oppose President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion “reconciliation” spending package — legislation the Maine Democrat has already pledged to vote against.

The American Action Network concedes as much in a press release announcing its new advertising buy in western Maine’s Republican-leaning 2nd Congressional District. But the television spot that the group is running suggests that Golden, a centrist, is planning to vote for Biden’s bill in its present form. Former President Donald Trump won this seat last year, defeating President Joe Biden by 7.4 percentage points, and House Republicans are targeting Golden in the midterm elections.

“Liberals spend your money but take care of themselves,” the ad’s voiceover declares before concluding toward the end of the spot: “Tell Jared Golden to oppose Pelosi’s tax and spending scam.”

PELOSI BACKS ENDING CONGRESSIONAL CONTROL OVER THE DEBT LIMIT

Biden’s spending package, branded as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s bill in this ad, is under negotiation between centrist and liberal Democrats in Congress. Golden, 39, recently announced his opposition to the size and scope of the legislation, although he left open the possibility of voting for a scaled-down version that spends considerably less.

“As for the separate $3.5T draft reconciliation proposal in the House, while there are many worthy policies under consideration, I cannot support it in its current form,” Golden wrote in an op-ed in the Portland Press Herald . But, he added, “there is still time for us to get it right.”

House Republicans are five seats shy of winning a majority in 2022.

Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, with its support for Trump over Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016 and again over Biden in 2020, along with its history of voting Republicans into Congress, is now a political target for the GOP in its quest to win the speaker’s gavel and get a majority large enough to govern.

Golden, a Marine veteran and former Democratic leader in the Maine Legislature, won his seat in 2018, ousting an incumbent Republican.

