CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Kevin McCarthy-aligned group targets Maine Democrat

By David M. Drucker
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pwilW_0cP3gafE00


The political nonprofit organization aligned with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is pressuring Rep. Jared Golden to oppose President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion “reconciliation” spending package — legislation the Maine Democrat has already pledged to vote against.

The American Action Network concedes as much in a press release announcing its new advertising buy in western Maine’s Republican-leaning 2nd Congressional District. But the television spot that the group is running suggests that Golden, a centrist, is planning to vote for Biden’s bill in its present form. Former President Donald Trump won this seat last year, defeating President Joe Biden by 7.4 percentage points, and House Republicans are targeting Golden in the midterm elections.

“Liberals spend your money but take care of themselves,” the ad’s voiceover declares before concluding toward the end of the spot: “Tell Jared Golden to oppose Pelosi’s tax and spending scam.”

PELOSI BACKS ENDING CONGRESSIONAL CONTROL OVER THE DEBT LIMIT

Biden’s spending package, branded as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s bill in this ad, is under negotiation between centrist and liberal Democrats in Congress. Golden, 39, recently announced his opposition to the size and scope of the legislation, although he left open the possibility of voting for a scaled-down version that spends considerably less.

“As for the separate $3.5T draft reconciliation proposal in the House, while there are many worthy policies under consideration, I cannot support it in its current form,” Golden wrote in an op-ed in the Portland Press Herald . But, he added, “there is still time for us to get it right.”

House Republicans are five seats shy of winning a majority in 2022.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, with its support for Trump over Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016 and again over Biden in 2020, along with its history of voting Republicans into Congress, is now a political target for the GOP in its quest to win the speaker’s gavel and get a majority large enough to govern.

Golden, a Marine veteran and former Democratic leader in the Maine Legislature, won his seat in 2018, ousting an incumbent Republican.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 10

Related
The Independent

Pro-Trump senators hid from Democrats in closet during Capitol riot, Tommy Tuberville says

As the US Capitol was under siege on 6 January, about a dozen Republican senators hid in a storage closet – not from the intruders, a new report says, but from their Democratic colleagues.According to a Washington Post interview with Senator Tommy Tuberville, the GOP lawmakers were already in a secure room when they decided to huddle in the closet. What they were seeking was not safety, but privacy, so they could plot their next move in light of the insurrection.“You’ve got 25 seconds to call a play,” Mr Tuberville, a former football coach, recalled to the Post. “You...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Government
State
Maine State
Daily Mail

Two more Democratic Reps. announce they won't seek re-election in 2022: Pennsylvania's Mike Doyle and North Carolina's David Price pile the pressure on Nancy Pelosi's battle to stop Republicans regaining control of the House

Two longtime Democratic congressmen announced Monday they will not seek re-election next year, putting the pressure on Speaker Nancy Pelosi to keep control of the House in her party's hands. Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Doyle and North Carolina Congressman David Price will retire. The two men each have more than 20...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Val Demings brings Democrats' losing strategy to Florida

Democrats have found their “anti-Rubio warrior” in Florida’s Senate race, according to Politico. But in Rep. Val Demings, what they have actually found is yet another money furnace that will deliver a disappointing loss when the votes are counted. Politico’s piece details that Demings, the Democratic challenger to Sen. Marco...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jared Golden
Person
Donald Trump
KXAN

Jan. 6 panel votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt

A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection voted unanimously Tuesday to hold former White House aide Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress after the longtime ally of former President Donald Trump defied a subpoena for documents and testimony.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Biden's vision for green US imperiled by Senate coal-state tycoon

President Joe Biden has pledged to enact the toughest environmental policies in US history but his plans look dead on arrival thanks to one senator who has pocketed a fortune from fossil fuels. The $150 billion Clean Electricity Performance Program (CEPP) -- a cornerstone of Biden's sweeping domestic agenda -- would reward utilities that switch to renewable energy and penalize those that do not. Experts say the program would cut most greenhouse gas pollution tied to electricity generation, which accounts for roughly a quarter of US emissions. But Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat from coal-rich West Virginia who heads the Senate's energy committee, argues that throwing cash at companies already moving away from fossil fuels is wasteful.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maine Legislature#Liberal Democrats#Republicans#House#Liberals#The Portland Press Herald
AFP

US voting rights push set to founder amid Republican opposition

The 2020 US election drew the highest turnout in more than a century, despite a raging pandemic and efforts by Donald Trump and his allies to undermine trust in the voting system. Despite the huge numbers, it was declared the most secure election in US history. Yet states across America have spent months leveraging Trump's false claims of a stolen election to introduce restrictive laws that opponents say are an assault on voting rights. "The right to vote is really a cornerstone of our democracy and it is under attack," Patty Murray, a member of the Democrats' Senate leadership team, told reporters. "In state after state, the same far right voices who are casting unserious, baseless and dangerous doubts on the result of our last election, are now working to undermine the next one by restricting the ballot box."
TheAtlantaVoice

Biden and Harris hit the phones to bolster support on voting bill as Democrats face another GOP roadblock

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been working the phones to try and bolster support for voting legislation teed up for Senate consideration this week, even as the bill is set to run into a Republican blockade. Biden spoke with Democratic Sens. Raphael Warnock of Georgia and Alex Padilla of California on what a White House official […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vox

How screwed are Democrats in the Senate?

Democrats are terrified of what the future holds for them in the United States Senate. The party currently controls half the seats in the chamber, giving them, with Vice President Harris’s tie-breaking vote, the narrowest possible majority. But some in the party — like pollster David Shor, recently profiled by Ezra Klein in the New York Times — believe demographic trends put Democrats at grave risk of falling into a deep hole over the next two election cycles.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

New York Times board member calls on Kyrsten Sinema to leave Democratic Party, become independent

New York Times editorial board member Michelle Cottle last week called for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., to leave the Democratic Party and become an independent. In a Friday op-ed, Cottle cited the moderate Democrat's split with others in her party on major issues related to President Biden's Build Back Better agenda as a reason she should consider leaving and suggested her departure could wind up "being positive for all involved."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Top Democrats woo Black voters in Virginia governor's race

Voting rights advocate Stacy Abrams on Sunday urged Black churchgoers to turn out for Democrat Terry McAuliffe in next month's Virginia governor's election, saying that what happens in the most watched race this year will “tell the world who are" in future contests with even higher stakes.Abrams has become a leading national voice in the party since narrowly losing the 2018 race for governor in Georgia. With her appearances at three churches in Norfolk, Abrams is joining other political heavyweights in trying to ensure that a state trending increasingly Democratic in recent years does not flip back to the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
155K+
Followers
52K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy