The Gorman Foundation of Oneida is a lead sponsor of Community Bikes’ exciting new initiative, In Tandem, which uses tandem bikes to provide a shared bike riding experience for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities from Heritage Farm in Bouckville who might not otherwise be able to enjoy riding a bike. Rides depart each Monday and Thursday from the Community Bikes workshop in Hamilton and follow a 5-mile route through the Village and Colgate University campus. Volunteer Captains (the rider in front) from the community team up with Stokers (the rider in back) from Heritage Farm on bikes purchased with the support of The Gorman Foundation.

12 DAYS AGO