CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Don’t Walk Right Past These 50th Anniversary Details in Disney World!

By Sara McOmber
disneyfoodblog.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney World is celebrating its 50th Anniversary in a BIG way. There are new shows, rides, merchandise, and (our personal favorite) LOTS of snacks and treats that have all debuted with the start of the 50th Anniversary festivities. Disney World transportation even got in on the action with some decorated monorails, Skyliners, and buses. But the 50th Anniversary-themed bus isn’t the only one that gets to celebrate the big occasion!

www.disneyfoodblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
disneyfoodblog.com

Wait Times Have Gone Up Significantly This Week in Disney World!

We like to keep up with how lines are looking in the parks, so here’s a look at all the average wait times in Disney World from this week. Let’s head to Magic Kingdom! This week, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train had the longest average wait time with 66 minutes!. After...
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Firefly Margarita Shines at Dawa Bar in Disney’s Animal Kingdom for Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary

On our latest visit to Disney’s Animal Kingdom, we stopped by Dawa Bar to try the new Firefly Margarita, part of the Walt Disney World 50th anniversary celebrations. Casamigos Reposado Tequila, Ancho Reyes Liqueur, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, Pineapple Juice. The Firefly Margarita delivers. It is incredibly well-balanced, allowing you...
FOOD & DRINKS
thekingdominsider.com

Unexpected Fun Finds: Your Souvenir Guide to More Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary Must-Haves

It’s here! The Walt Disney World Resort 50th anniversary celebration officially kicked off Oct. 1, and with it comes a plethora of unique and exciting keepsakes for you to relive the magic for years to come. From Spirit Jerseys to backpacks and everything in between, there is no shortage of fun things to bring home to your loved ones (or keep for yourself!) to continue The World’s Most Magical Celebration.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
disneyfoodblog.com

REVIEW: RUN, Don’t Walk to Disney World For the Halloween MARGARITA Flight!

Geyser Point Bar & Grill at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Resort is a spot that features both an open-air restaurant and a bar/lounge and serves up dishes inspired by the wilderness and the Pacific Northwest!. In the past, we’ve talked about this restaurant being one of Disney World’s hidden gems, especially...
FOOD & DRINKS
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Vault Collection Overlay Comes to Celebrity 5 & 10 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Features Past Anniversary Logo Banners

A Disney’s Hollywood Studios store is the latest retail location to receive an overlay for Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary. A Vault Collection overlay has been added to Celebrity 5 & 10 on Hollywood Boulevard. The overlay features information and photos highlighting the park’s history. The first things to catch...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walt Disney World#Skyliners#Disney World#Dfb
disneyfoodblog.com

DFB Video: Latest Disney News: BIG Holiday News, Win a Trip to Disney World, and SO. MANY. Minnie Ears!

Hey, friends! We’re back with another DFB Video covering all the latest Disney news!. Disney is giving away a free trip for the 50th! An opening day attraction in Magic Kingdom will be closing until further notice, new (and old) Halloween treats are in the parks, and coffee stuffed ice cream donuts. Plus loads of holiday news, because you know…it’s almost Halloween.
LIFESTYLE
disneyfoodblog.com

Booths Revealed for EPCOT’s Festival of the Holidays, Candlelight Processional Updates, and More BIG Disney News!

Another week has passed and (as usual) more news has been shared about Disney World and Disneyland’s resorts, attractions, and more!. This week we’ve got some important holiday updates (yes, holiday news in October!), news about 1-night stays at Disney World hotels, and much more. Let’s dive into the top Disney news stories you might have missed from this past week.
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: Something is MISSING From a Fan-Favorite Ride While Another is Demolished in Disney World

When you’re headed to Disney World, you’ll likely stumble upon a few ongoing construction projects big or small. While many of Disney’s big projects wrapped up just in time for the 50th Anniversary celebrations, construction scrims can still be found in a few select locations. So, to help you prepare for your next trip (or to indulge your curiosities), we’re bringing you the latest look at all the construction progress across the parks and resorts!
LIFESTYLE
disneyfoodblog.com

LOOK at the Fish But…Maybe Don’t EAT the Fish at This Disney World Restaurant!

Seafood lovers, it’s your lucky day! We’re bringing you a review from the fish capital of EPCOT. Yep, we’re stopping by The Seas Pavilion in EPCOT to give the latest fishy fare at Coral Reef Restaurant a REVIEW! This unique, aquatic spot doesn’t typically stand out as a must-do (have you SEEN the rest of the food at EPCOT?!), but a unique atmosphere and a robust menu of seafood favorites could make it worth the visit. Let’s see how it holds up today!
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
disneyfoodblog.com

Cool Nights in Disney World!? We’ve Got An Update On Next Week’s Weather!

It feels like Halloween has been going on for MONTHS in Disney World — and that’s because it kinda has!. The “World” might have kicked off the Halloween festivities back in August, but the spooky day is actually almost upon us! If you’re celebrating the lead-up to All Hallows’ Eve with a visit to Disney World, we’re here to help with a FULL update of next week’s weather!
ENVIRONMENT
disneyfoodblog.com

Ranking EVERY Disney World Boat Ride From Worst to Best!

Walt Disney World has a huge variety of rides for everyone!. There areroller coasters, motion simulators, drop rides, and even trackless vehicle rides. But we’re here to talk about another popular kind of Disney attraction: boat rides! From the thrilling to the educational, we think it’s time to separate the good from the bad to just the “meh.” Let’s rank all of the boat rides at Disney World!
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

Disneyland Is Bringing Back a Shake COVERED In Halloween Candy!

Halloween is a VERY big deal at Disneyland, and when it comes to doing the spooky season right, Disneyland is in the “go big or go home” category!. From the fun decorations in BOTH parks to a huge variety of snacks to the Oogie Boogie Bash, Halloween season at Disneyland resort is always a lot of fun. AND speaking of spooky snacks…
FOOD & DRINKS
disneyfoodblog.com

One of the Coolest PhotoPass Magic Shots in Disney World Got a Retro Upgrade

There’s a lot of fun PhotoPass opportunities around Disney World. Disney PhotoPass also takes special “Magic Shots” that usually add in a character or prop for a special photo. There are 50th anniversary Magic Shots, Tiny World Magic Shots, and even Super Zoom shots that let you get a Birdseye view of a Disney Park. There’s a new one in Magic Kingdom so let’s check it out!
LIFESTYLE
disneyfoodblog.com

Is A Cake Slice the Most Romantic Thing You’ll Find in Disney World This Weekend?

You’ll have to act fast if you want to snag this new cake slice in Disney World!. If you’re on the hunt for a sweet treat in Disney Springs, Gideon’s Bakehouse has definitely got you covered! This ultra-popular spot is known for its MASSIVE cookies and cake slices. In addition to their regular menu offerings, Gideon’s often releases limited-time flavors that guests have to act FAST to grab.
RESTAURANTS
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: Mickey and Minnie in Matching Holiday Scarfs!? Disneyland, You’re Too Much.

It might be the spooky season, but Disney already has plans ready for the holidays!. There will be a LOT going on for the holidays in Disneyland this year, including the After Hours Merriest Night events. Did you know this exciting special event is already SOLD OUT?! We do have some good news though, Mickey and Minnie are getting a bit of a holiday makeover…
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy