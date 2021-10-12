Don’t Walk Right Past These 50th Anniversary Details in Disney World!
Disney World is celebrating its 50th Anniversary in a BIG way. There are new shows, rides, merchandise, and (our personal favorite) LOTS of snacks and treats that have all debuted with the start of the 50th Anniversary festivities. Disney World transportation even got in on the action with some decorated monorails, Skyliners, and buses. But the 50th Anniversary-themed bus isn’t the only one that gets to celebrate the big occasion!www.disneyfoodblog.com
Comments / 0