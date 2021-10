Another new melee weapon has become available in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone with Season 6. The Battle Axe will allow you to take out all of your Viking rage on your enemies and lead your team to victory. As per usual with melee weapons, the weapon is a one-hit kill on anyone you can get close enough to in Multiplayer and is pretty good at taking out zombies as well. Here is how you can unlock the Battle Axe in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO