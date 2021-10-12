CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Netflix Drops Trailer For Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay’s ‘Colin in Black & White’

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 7 days ago

Netflix has released the official trailer for Colin in Black & White the Ava DuVernay and Colin Kaepernick created series based on the athlete’s life story. The official synopsis describes “a bold new dramatic limited series that chronicles Kaepernick’s coming of age story, tackling the obstacles of race, class, and culture as the Black adopted child of a white family.”

The six-episode series is executive produced by Kaepernick and DuVernay and Michael Starrbury. DuVernay directed episode 101 and all of the present-day Colin Kaepernick scenes, with Sheldon Candis as director for episode 102, Robert Townsend on episodes 103 and 104, Angel Kristi Williams on episode 105, and Kenny Leon on episode 106.

Jaden Michael, Mary-Louise Parker, Nick Offerman, Colin Kaepernick, Amarr M. Wooten, Mace Coronel, Klarke Pipkin are all stars of the project.

Colin in Black and White is a scripted limited series inspired by my experience as a Black child, adopted by a white family. I did not have a lot of references or guides growing up to help me navigate some of the negative experiences or interactions I went through as a young Black kid,” said the former NFL quarterback in a press release. “When we were thinking about telling this story, we wanted to explore that idea more and give people references of how these situations can impact and shape one’s identity and growth.”

He added, “This was an opportunity to open a window into experiences inspired by my high school years. I want Black and Brown kids and their communities to find guidance in how we can combat racism and oppressive systems. I hope someone can see that they too can come out on the other side and be able to say, “I faced those struggles. I’ve worked through them, and I was able to be successful and come out the other end, keeping my dignity and my identity intact.”

“Colin called me and shared that he wanted to tell the story of his childhood somehow. What interested me was the idea that, through his story, I could shed light on a core belief that I hold: that we can all be the hero, the lead character, of our own lives,” said DuVernay on creating the series.

“It was vitally important to me that this wasn’t another autobiographical series about a famous person as a child. No disrespect to those shows, but it’s been done – and done well,” the acclaimed filmmaker added. “I was interested in pushing a bit further into this storytelling trope. It was about challenging the process to determine how we could expand the core of a young person’s path to power into a story that can appeal widely and personally to others.”

The series will debut on Netflix on October 29, 2021 at 12 a.m. PT. Watch the official trailer for Colin in Black & White above and check out some stills from the series below:

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Dave Chappelle’s Netflix Special ‘The Closer’ Under Fire For Transphobic Commentary

Comedian Dave Chappelle is facing backlash for his latest Netflix comedy special The Closer. In the performance, the 48-year-old makes controversial commentary on the LGBTQ+ community. The stand-up performance debuted on the streaming platform on Tuesday (Oct. 5) and is the last in a series of specials released by the acclaimed comedian for Netflix. According to Deadline, Chappelle delivered jokes referencing physical anatomy and declared himself a TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) in support of author J.K. Rowling who has also come under fire multiple times for transphobic comments. The comedian also joked about the rapper DaBaby after his homophobic and false statements regarding...
TV & VIDEOS
Vibe

Lena Waithe Lands Multi-Project Podcast Deal With Audible

Lena Waithe continues to expand her creative media territory. The 37-year-old screenwriter and producer has signed a multi-project podcast deal with Audible, reports by Variety. The partnership is sealed between the audio service and Waithe’s Hillman Grad Productions, co-founded with Rishi Rajani. Hillman Grad Productions’ current projects include Showtime’s The Chi, BET’s Twenties, and horror series, Them, on Amazon Studios. “Lena is a supremely gifted storyteller with a proven ability to capture the human experience in all its complexity through her work,” said Zola Mashariki, head of Audible Studios. “Along with her company, Hillman Grad Productions, she elevates diverse voices and creates...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Dave Chappelle Backed By Netflix Amid Controversy Over Latest Special

Dave Chappelle received support from Netflix’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos after the comedian was accused of transphobia following his latest special The Closer. Variety reported the executive sent a memo to Netflix staff on Oct. 8, defending Chappelle as the controversy spurs on. “Chappelle is one of the most popular stand-up comedians today, and we have a long-standing deal with him,” said Sarandos. “His last special ‘Sticks & Stones’ also controversial, is our most-watched, stickiest, and most award-winning stand-up special to date.” The executive continued, “As with our other talent, we work hard to support their creative freedom—even though this means there will...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Offerman
Person
Mace Coronel
Person
Angel Parker
Person
Kenny Leon
Person
Ava Duvernay
Person
Mary Louise Parker
Person
Colin Kaepernick
Variety

Trans Employee Who Criticized Netflix’s Release of Dave Chappelle Special Says ‘It Was Never About Dave’

Terra Field, a trans Netflix employee who denounced Dave Chappelle’s “attacks [on] the trans community” in his new special “The Closer,” has elaborated on her criticism of the company’s defense for releasing the special. On Monday, Field shared an online essay titled “It Was Never About Dave” on her Medium blog. Field begins the essay by recounting a similar internal backlash that followed Netflix’s release of Chappelle’s previous special “Sticks & Stones” in 2019. “Two years ago when ‘Sticks & Stones’ released, the Black and Trans* ERGs came together and held very candid and vulnerable discussions about how the transphobic content of...
ENTERTAINMENT
Literary Hub

Colin Kaepernick on the Link Between Abolition and Black Liberation

In the wake of the state-sanctioned lynchings of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and countless others, the United States has been forced to grapple with not only the devastation of police terrorism, but also the institutions that constitute, enhance, and expand the carceral state. In response, movements that demand the defunding of the police have spread across the country with no signs of stopping.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Child#American Football#Netflix Drops Trailer
The Hollywood Reporter

Colin Kaepernick on the Impact of His Netflix Biopic Series, Acting and Whether He’d Return to the NFL

Colin Kaepernick discussed his upcoming Netflix scripted series and its appeal to different audiences, and if he still wants to play for an NFL team in an interview with Ebony released Wednesday.  As the cover star of the magazine’s November issue, Kaepernick spoke with The View’s Sunny Hostin as well as Aicha Sacko and Elsabet Franklin, two Lower Eastside Girls Club members who also graduated from Kaepernick’s nonprofit called Know Your Rights Camp. The organization works to support Black and Brown communities through youth-empowerment camps. The KYRC is one of the many projects he is working on, including his biopic series.  Speaking about...
NFL
thisis50.com

Colin in Black and White | Official Trailer | Netflix

What you know isn’t the entire story. From Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay, Colin In Black and White shows the coming of age story of a kid who just wanted to play ball, but was destined for much more. Jaden Michael stars as young Colin Kaepernick in this six-part series about the athlete turned activist’s high school years. Colin In Black and White premieres October 29, only on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/ColinInBlacka…
NFL
TheWrap

Ava DuVernay’s Array Hires Netflix’s Anne-Marie McGintee to Lead Scripted Programming

Array, the independent distributor and production company founded by Ava DuVernay, has added six executives to its ranks, president Tilane Jones announced Thursday. Netflix original series exec Anne-Marie McGintee will join as vice president of scripted programming, and Blumhouse’s MJ Caballero will serve as her counterpart in physical production. Both will report to Paul Garnes, president of Array Filmworks.
BUSINESS
thefocus.news

Is that LeBron James, Lil Dicky, Colin Kaepernick tweet real or fake?

An alleged LeBron James, Lil Dicky, Colin Kaepernick tweet recently resurfaced on social media and people want to know if it’s real or fake. What is the LeBron James, Lil Dicky, Colin Kaepernick tweet?. On October 15, 2021, an infamous tweet involving LeBron James, Lil Dicky, and Colin Kaepernick resurfaced.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
HuffingtonPost

'Colin Kaepernick' Reminds 'SNL' Who Was Right About The NFL All Along

“Saturday Night Live” tackled the National Football League’s ongoing struggles with racism, misogyny and homophobia — this time with jettisoned Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden — in a cold open that ended with Chris Redd’s Colin Kaepernick more or less saying: “I told you so.”. “Wow, so much stuff...
NFL
Variety

Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY Adds Six Executives

As Ava DuVernay’s narrative change collective ARRAY celebrates its 10th anniversary, the company has added six executives to its ranks: Anne-Marie McGintee, MJ Caballero, Jasmine Mazyck, Eric Fisher, Dià Brown and Meredith Shea. ARRAY president Tilane Jones announced the new hires, saying, “ARRAY continues to expand our mission-driven work to...
BUSINESS
Variety

Netflix Talent to Support Employee Protest of Dave Chappelle

A rally in support of the Netflix trans employee walkout on Oct. 20, dubbed “Stand Up in Solidarity,” will present co-CEO Ted Sarandos with a list of “firm asks” and feature a PSA from stars including Angelica Ross, Jonathan Van Ness, Jameela Jamil, Eureka O’Hara and Colton Haynes. Organized by activist Ashlee Marie Preston, the in-person rally will take place on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at Netflix’s EPIC building in Hollywood and will feature creators, grassroots organizers and public figures coming together “to underscore the importance of responsible content offerings that prioritize the safety and dignity of all marginalized communities,” according...
ADVOCACY
HuffingtonPost

Why Colin Kaepernick Felt Like An ‘Outcast’ In School Even As A Star Athlete

There was no doubt that Colin Kaepernick would become a professional athlete. In high school, he earned all-state nominations for football, basketball and baseball — his prowess in the latter even prompting the Chicago Cubs to select him in the 2009 MLB draft. But in an interview for a candid...
NFL
wbch.com

Larenz Tate promoted to series regular on 'Power Book II'; Blair Underwood to return to 'L.A. Law' sequel

Power fans are going to see a lot more of Larenz Tate on Power Book II: Ghost. Starz announced on Wednesday that Tate has been upped to a series regular role for the second season of the Power spinoff. As you may recall, Tate, who was part of Power's original cast and recurred on season one of Power Book II, plays embattled New York City Councilman Rashad Tate. He joins previously announced cast Michael Rainey Jr., Mary J. Blige, Cliff “Method Man” Smith and Woody McClain, among others. Season two of Power Book II: Ghost premieres November 21 on Starz.
TV SERIES
Vibe

Vibe

312
Followers
461
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy