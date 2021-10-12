CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deon Estus, Bassist With Elton John and Frank Zappa, Dies at 65

By Allison Rapp
 9 days ago
Bassist Deon Estus died yesterday at 65. While he was best known for his work with Wham! and George Michael, Estus also played with Marvin Gaye, Tina Turner, Frank Zappa, George Clinton, Annie Lennox, Edgar Winter and Elton John during his long career. The news of his death was confirmed...

