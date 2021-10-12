The Fastmail Switcheroo
Years ago, when I first set up the domain for MacSparky, I made the decision to forego Gmail in exchange for my own IMAP email service. So I trudged along with Hover’s reliable, yet basic, IMAP service for over ten years. For some time now, I’ve been meaning to upgrade to something with more features so last month I got serious and started a research project that eventually led me to FastMail. Moreover, less than a week after I decided to switch to FastMail, they announced a collaboration with 1Password which allows you to create 1-time emails for web sign-ups (called masked email) right inside 1Password further sealing the deal.www.macsparky.com
