East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Bond denied for man accused of killing two, including LSP trooper

By Scottie Hunter
WAFB
WAFB
 7 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Matthew Mire, 31, went before a judge today in East Baton Rouge Parish for an initial bond hearing. The judge decided that his bond is denied. Mire is accused of going on a multi-parish shooting spree Saturday that left two people dead, including a Louisiana State Police Master Trooper. LSP said Mire was taken to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He was booked on charges of attempted first-degree and aggravated flight from an officer. He faces other charges in Ascension and Livingston parishes.

WAFB

Victims ID’d after fatal shooting sparked by $5 parking

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the people who were shot on Oct. 16, following an apparent argument over $5 parking. LPSO says Zelanz R. French, 23, was fatally wounded in the shooting. D’Nique Walker, 22, was injured and airlifted to...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
WAFB

Matthew Mire now in max security at Angola

ANGOLA, La. (WAFB) - Accused cop-killer Matthew Mire is now being held in a maximum security facility at Angola, authorities said Tuesday, Oct. 19. His move to the Louisiana State Penitentiary was necessary because of security concerns related to the high-profile nature of the case, said Louisiana Department of Corrections spokesman Ken Pastorick. He added the request to hold Mire at Angola came from Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre.
WAFB

Driver dies in Tangipahoa Parish crash

PONCHATOULA, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police reported one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish on Sunday, Oct. 17. Tpr. William Huggins with LSP Troop L said Joshua Jose Aponte Rivera, 29, of Ponchatoula died in the wreck on LA 22 at Holland Road near Ponchatoula around 6:15 a.m.
WAFB

Vacant house fire ruled as arson, BRFD investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating after a house fire overnight Wednesday, Oct. 20. According to a spokesman with the department, the cause of the fire has been ruled as arson. Officials report the fire happened in the 700 block of N. 36th St....
WAFB

Shooting on General Jackson Ave sends one person to hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on General Jackson Avenue on Monday, Oct. 19 that left one man in critical condition. According to officials, they received a call for shots fired on General Jackson Ave. around 8:15 p.m. When officers arrived...
WAFB

‘Heinous;’ Dog tased while blinded with duct tape; owner arrested

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans man has been arrested after allegedly tasing a dog that was duct-taped and tied up. According to the Humane Society of Louisiana, a confidential informant captured photo and video evidence of Karl Jackson placing a rope around his dog’s neck, hanging it from a door frame so it could not move, wrapping duct tape around the dog’s mouth, muzzle, and eyes, and proceeded to taser it.
WAFB

44-year-old missing man found safe

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - 44-year-old Taiwan Richardson has been located. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department Richardson is safe and is back with his family. The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for helping in locating a 44-year-old man. Officials state that Taiwan Richardson was last seen during...
WAFB

Woman faces vehicular homicide, other charges following deadly July crash

KILLIAN, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office reported a woman has been arrested following the investigation into a deadly crash that happened in July. Sheriff Jason Ard said Kelli Lemoine was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Friday, Oct. 15, on charges of vehicular homicide, reckless operation, driving under suspension, and an outstanding bench warrant. He added she was released after posting the $102,797 bond.
WAFB

Man found dead after shots fired at apartment complex

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency responders said a man was found dead when they arrived at an apartment complex after reports of shots fired. It happened at The Oliver on Burbank Drive. A man who lives in the complex, who did not want to be identified, said he heard...
WAFB

Man shot to death on West Brookstown Drive, BRPD investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a 34-year-old man was shot and killed Friday night. According to a spokesman with the department, Battlerack Scatter, Jr., 34, was found dead in a grassy area in the 4100 block of W. Brookstown Drive, near Prescott Rd. on Oct. 15.
WAFB

BRPD responds to teenager shot

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) responded to a shooting on Howard Street near Thomas H. Delpit Drive. According to officials, a teenager was shot. The teenager has non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. This situation is developing and we will update...
WAFB

LSUPD asks for help identifying bicycle thief

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSUPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for stealing bicycles on campus. Officers said the thefts happened in the Nicholson Gateway Complex the morning of Monday, Oct. 4. Anyone who recognizes him is urged to call LSUPD at 225-578-3231.
WAFB

WAFB

