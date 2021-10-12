CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Randolph County, NC

NC’s Lt. Gov. Robinson to speak amid calls for his resignation over anti-LGBT comments

By Jeff Reeves
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HOwKn_0cP3eVGt00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has scheduled a press conference for Tuesday afternoon as calls for his resignation continue.

Robinson came under fire last week after video surfaced of him speaking at a Randolph County church over the summer.

In the video, Robinson was discussing topics taught in public schools when he likened homosexual and transgender people to “filth.”

Republicans stand by NC Lt. Gov. Robinson after calls for his resignation over transgender, homosexuality comments

“There’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth,” Robinson said at Asbury Baptist Church in Seagrove.

State lawmakers and LGBTQ advocates called for this resignation but Robinson refused to back down.

Robinson posted a video over the weekend, defending what he said and calling attention to three books he said are in North Carolina schools, including “George,” “Lawn Boy,” and “Gender Queer.” He included explicit images from the third book.

“The idea that our children should be taught about concepts about transgenderism and exposed to sexually explicit material in the classroom is abhorrent,” Robinson said in a Facebook video.

CBS 17 confirmed Durham Public Schools and Orange County Schools have one copy each of “Gender Queer.”

DPS said “Gender Queer” is not a curriculum resource and is not standard in its library collections.

“One DPS library has this book available in its collection and available for check out. Durham Public Schools is in alignment with the American Library Association’s philosophy regarding the Library Bill of Rights: ‘Books and other library resources should be provided for the interest, information, and enlightenment of all people of the community the library serves. Materials should not be excluded because of the origin, background, or views of those contributing to their creation.’”

Robinson is calling for those books to be removed from schools.

Robinson is slated to speak at 3 p.m. at his office at the Hawkins Hartness House location on N. Blount Street.

CBS 17 will live stream his comments.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 19

Wayne Murdock
7d ago

#istandwithltgovmarkrobinson and will proudly back and support him in his every endeavor!

Reply
16
Pamela Leonard Braxton
7d ago

I totally agree with you Mr Robinson….they should not discuss this in schools

Reply
14
Mike Howe
7d ago

don't resign, we want you to replace cooper. you are doing a fabulous job.

Reply
9
Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

SC judge denies Alex Murdaugh bond, wants psychiatric evaluation

COLUMBIA, SC (AP/FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A judge has denied bond for Alex Murdaugh and wants a psychiatric evaluation conducted while he remains jailed, the court decided Tuesday. Lawyers for the prominent South Carolina attorney asked a judge to grant bond for their client, who has spent five nights in jail following his second arrest in about a […]
COLUMBIA, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Charlotte man extradited from SC to NC, formally charged with killing Gastonia woman

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte man who was arrested in South Carolina in connection to the death of a Gastonia woman has been extradited to Charlotte and formally charged with murder, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. East Charlotte resident Charles Combs, 35, has been extradited from Horry County, South Carolina, […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Randolph County, NC
Society
County
Randolph County, NC
City
Seagrove, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Randolph County, NC
Government
Fox 46 Charlotte

Banner Backlash: CMS says Charlotte squad members, any adults responsible for banner will ‘face consequences’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Members of a Charlotte high school cheer squad are now saying ‘sorry’ for an insensitive show of school spirit at a Friday night football game. We’ve all seen players bust through banners before football games, but Butler High School’s message isn’t going over well with fans. A banner Butler […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homosexuality#Anti#Transgender People#Republicans#Nc Lt#Asbury Baptist Church#Lgbtq#Cbs 17#Dps
Fox 46 Charlotte

High school freshman among 5 killed in NC crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A freshman at Wake Forest High School was among the five killed in a traffic accident on Raleigh’s Capital Boulevard early Sunday. Family members told CBS 17 one of the victims was 14-year-old Zymeer Dennis. Wake County Schools confirmed Dennis was a student at Wake Forest. The crash happened just before […]
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

3K+
Followers
957
Post
489K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy