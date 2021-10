Ubisoft has released another entry in its open-world shooter franchise, and Far Cry 6 is getting plenty of praise from critics. A revolution is at hand, but you are surely not fighting this war alone. You can count on not just your fellow guerrillas, but also trusty Amigos. One of those just so happens to be the hardcore punk rooster known as Chicharron. If you are wondering just how to unlock Chicharron as an Amigo in Far Cry 6, you are in the right spot!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO