Pop-ups have always been a thing in Alamo City. After all, the city birthed the Chili Queens, who would set up camp in plazas to sell enchiladas, chili con carne, and tamales to locals and tourists alike. The challenges of the pandemic, however, have ensured what’s old is new again. Faced with staff challenges and the need to serve outdoors, crafty chefs have revived the tradition of restaurants without walls. The menu is now more international, and the public square has shifted from parks to bars, but open-air food stands are still just as San Antonio as ever.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO