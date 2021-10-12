CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Marist Poll shows support for medical aid in dying in New York

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 7 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A new Marist Poll shows that many New Yorkers support the Medical Aid in Dying Act. The legislation would allow doctors to prescribe a drug dose to an adult who has been told they have less than six months to live so the patient can take their own life if they want to.

The poll shows New York registered voters support the legislation by location, political spectrum and race:

  • 59% support vs. 36% oppose overall
  • 57% in New York City, 63% in downstate suburbs and 56% upstate
  • 60% of Democrats 55% of Republicans, 68% of Independents
  • 60% of white people and 55% of non-white people
A previous poll by Siena College in 2019 showed 58 percent of registered voters in the state supported the legislation.

The legislation currently has 68 co-sponsors in the New York Assembly and Senate. Maine, New Jersey and Vermont have legislation in place for an end-of-life care option.

