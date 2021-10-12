Marist Poll shows support for medical aid in dying in New York
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A new Marist Poll shows that many New Yorkers support the Medical Aid in Dying Act. The legislation would allow doctors to prescribe a drug dose to an adult who has been told they have less than six months to live so the patient can take their own life if they want to.Marist Poll: Hochul the early favorite in 2022 Democratic primary
The poll shows New York registered voters support the legislation by location, political spectrum and race:
- 59% support vs. 36% oppose overall
- 57% in New York City, 63% in downstate suburbs and 56% upstate
- 60% of Democrats 55% of Republicans, 68% of Independents
- 60% of white people and 55% of non-white people
A previous poll by Siena College in 2019 showed 58 percent of registered voters in the state supported the legislation.
The legislation currently has 68 co-sponsors in the New York Assembly and Senate. Maine, New Jersey and Vermont have legislation in place for an end-of-life care option.
