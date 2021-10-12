Cool Your Jets, the Holiday Fly-In Festival, and Car Show Returns to SUN ‘n FUN!

Meet Blaze, Lakeland’s very own firefighting swan! Blaze is the only feathery-firefighter you’re likely to meet. Blaze was created by the Lakeland Fire Department and the City of Lakeland to serve as an ambassador for fire safety education everywhere. Blaze is a symbol of our city, known for its beautiful and elegant swans. Blaze’s name was chosen by the Lakeland Fire Department’s social media fans in an online naming contest held in 2019. Blaze was made for the community and named by the community.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO