Lakeland, FL

Cool Your Jets, the Holiday Fly-In Festival, and Car Show Returns to SUN ‘n FUN!

 7 days ago

The Holiday Fly-In Festival and Car Show on December 3rd and 4th will be “plane” fun! The two-day fly-in/drive-in event will captivate you with a showplane area, car show, live music, and so much more. Held on the SUN ‘n FUN Expo Campus at the Lakeland Linder International Airport, admission will be $12 per person in advance online or $15 at the gate; children 12 years and under will be FREE.

Lakeland Gazette

Free Fall Concert Series Returns

Lakeside Village’s free fall concert series returns live in-person tomorrow, Oct. 7, 6-9 p.m. with a family-friendly performance from George Pevach. Each Thursday through Dec. 16, a different regional artist (like Lauren Carder Fox, pictured below) will take the stage by the fountain from 6-9 p.m.
MUSIC
