Cool Your Jets, the Holiday Fly-In Festival, and Car Show Returns to SUN ‘n FUN!
The Holiday Fly-In Festival and Car Show on December 3rd and 4th will be “plane” fun! The two-day fly-in/drive-in event will captivate you with a showplane area, car show, live music, and so much more. Held on the SUN ‘n FUN Expo Campus at the Lakeland Linder International Airport, admission will be $12 per person in advance online or $15 at the gate; children 12 years and under will be FREE.lakelandgazette.info
