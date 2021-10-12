Is Disney World Charging Too Much for Its Holiday Party?
I just booked my trip to Orlando for next month's IAAPA Expo. While covering the Expo consumes most of my time in central Florida, I have enjoyed taking an evening to visit Walt Disney World's holiday party in many past years. As you might have read, Disney has replaced its long-running Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party this year with the new Disney Very Merriest After Hours event, so that's something new to consider.www.themeparkinsider.com
