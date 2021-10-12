Is Disney World Charging Too Much for Its Holiday Party?

When Walt Disney World reopened in July of 2020 it did so without FastPass+. The system that allowed guests to skip lines wasn’t the most popular in the world, but for many it was better than nothing. Recently we learned that a new system, Genie+, that would accomplish the same thing, for a price, was on the way. Today Disney announced that All Disney Genie features, including Genie+. will launch at Disney World beginning October 19. But that's just the beginning of what Disney World revealed.

TRAVEL ・ 11 DAYS AGO