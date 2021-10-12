CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Randolph County, NC

NC’s Lt. Gov. Robinson to speak amid calls for his resignation over anti-LGBT comments

By Jeff Reeves
WNCT
WNCT
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EKuFG_0cP3dZq000

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has scheduled a press conference for Tuesday afternoon as calls for his resignation continue.

Robinson came under fire last week after video surfaced of him speaking at a Randolph County church over the summer.

In the video, Robinson was discussing topics taught in public schools when he likened homosexual and transgender people to “filth.”

Republicans stand by NC Lt. Gov. Robinson after calls for his resignation over transgender, homosexuality comments

“There’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth,” Robinson said at Asbury Baptist Church in Seagrove.

State lawmakers and LGBTQ advocates called for this resignation but Robinson refused to back down.

Robinson posted a video over the weekend, defending what he said and calling attention to three books he said are in North Carolina schools, including “George,” “Lawn Boy,” and “Gender Queer.” He included explicit images from the third book.

“The idea that our children should be taught about concepts about transgenderism and exposed to sexually explicit material in the classroom is abhorrent,” Robinson said in a Facebook video.

CBS 17 confirmed Durham Public Schools and Orange County Schools have one copy each of “Gender Queer.”

DPS said “Gender Queer” is not a curriculum resource and is not standard in its library collections.

“One DPS library has this book available in its collection and available for check out. Durham Public Schools is in alignment with the American Library Association’s philosophy regarding the Library Bill of Rights: ‘Books and other library resources should be provided for the interest, information, and enlightenment of all people of the community the library serves. Materials should not be excluded because of the origin, background, or views of those contributing to their creation.’”

Robinson is calling for those books to be removed from schools.

Robinson is slated to speak at 3 p.m. at his office at the Hawkins Hartness House location on N. Blount Street.

CBS 17 will live stream his comments.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

WNCT NOW UPDATE: Greenville challenges Census results, Health officials release COVID-19 holiday guidance

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS digital reporter Victoria Holmes for the top stories across ENC. La Niña Forms: What this means for North Carolina’s winter | WNCT Greenville, other college towns plan to challenge results of 2020 census | WNCT Onslow County Schools: Unloaded gun found in student’s book bag at Swansboro Middle School […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Randolph County, NC
Society
County
Randolph County, NC
City
Seagrove, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Randolph County, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homosexuality#Anti#Republicans#Nc Lt#Asbury Baptist Church#Lgbtq#Cbs 17#Dps
WNCT

2 administrations, 16 deaths: Governors reflect on the death penalty ahead of Willie B. Smith’s execution on Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As Alabama governors, Republican Robert Bentley and Democrat Don Siegelman presided over 16 executions: eight each. Years after the ends of their respective administrations, Bentley and Siegelman’s positions on the death penalty have evolved, with both former state leaders saying they have serious concerns with the practice of putting prisoners to […]
POLITICS
WNCT

WNCT

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy