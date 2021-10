MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday officially announced he is seeking a second term in the state’s top job, making his response to COVID-19 a centerpiece of his campaign. In a video announcement early Tuesday morning, Walz leaned into his pandemic record, showcasing it as evidence that he is a leader who can make “tough calls.” He used a sports metaphor to describe the fight against COVID-19 and Republican policies as obstacles blunting recovery. More than a half-dozen candidates are seeking the GOP nomination to unseat him. “The fight’s not over but we got the ball back,” Walz says in the...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO