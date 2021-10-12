CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sonoma County, CA

Pair Wine Tasting With Outdoor Activities at These Sonoma Wineries

sonomamag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFall is the perfect time to get outside in Sonoma County. Sunny blue skies remain but cooler temperatures prevail. And as vineyards start to display their gorgeous take on fall colors, a number of wineries in Sonoma County are offering outdoor experiences that pair perfectly with a glass of vino. Click through the gallery above for some winery adventures worth getting on the calendar before Mother Nature sets her sights on winter.

www.sonomamag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

N.Korea confirms submarine launch of new ballistic missile

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - North Korea test-fired a new, smaller ballistic missile from a submarine, state media confirmed on Wednesday, a move that analysts said could be aimed at more quickly fielding an operational missile submarine. The statement from state media came a day after South Korea's military reported...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sonoma County, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Food & Drinks
Sonoma County, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
County
Sonoma County, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
NBC News

White House rolls out plan to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 against Covid

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday announced its plan for vaccinating children ages 5 to 11 ahead of the FDA’s anticipated emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for kids in that age range. The administration has procured enough vaccine for 28 million children of that age group, which...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to 2018 Parkland school massacre

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty to murder on Wednesday in the 2018 high school massacre in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 dead. Cruz, 23, entered his pleas in a courtroom attended by a dozen relatives of victims after answering a long list of questions from Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer aimed at confirming his mental competency. He was charged with 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted first-degree murder for those wounded in the Feb. 14, 2018, attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, located just outside Fort Lauderdale.
PARKLAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winery#Wine Tasting#Wineries#Outdoor Activities#Vineyards#Food Drink#Beverages

Comments / 0

Community Policy