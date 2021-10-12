Look: Lane Kiffin Had Special Song Playing At Practice Today
For the first time since he left the program after one season as head coach, Lane Kiffin will return to Tennessee this weekend as the head coach of another team. Kiffin has been back to Knoxville multiple times as an assistant coach for Alabama, but on Saturday he’ll be leading Ole Miss into Neyland Stadium. The 4-1 Rebels, ranked 13th in the AP poll, will be taking on a 4-2 Vols team in search of a signature win.thespun.com
