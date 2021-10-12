CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knoxville, TN

Look: Lane Kiffin Had Special Song Playing At Practice Today

By Matt Hladik
The Spun
The Spun
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For the first time since he left the program after one season as head coach, Lane Kiffin will return to Tennessee this weekend as the head coach of another team. Kiffin has been back to Knoxville multiple times as an assistant coach for Alabama, but on Saturday he’ll be leading Ole Miss into Neyland Stadium. The 4-1 Rebels, ranked 13th in the AP poll, will be taking on a 4-2 Vols team in search of a signature win.

thespun.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Eli Manning Trolls Peyton Over Tennessee’s Behavior

How Tennessee fans behaved during the Ole Miss game last Saturday isn’t exactly a laughing matter. Eli Manning, however, joked about it via Twitter on Tuesday. Hundreds of Tennessee fans threw objects onto the field during the Ole Miss game on Saturday after getting frustrated with the officials. It was one of the uglier scenes we’ve seen within the college football world in years.
NFL
The Spun

Archie Manning Says Grandson Arch Manning “Really Likes” 1 CFB Coach

The Manning family is known for producing great quarterbacks and the next one will be entering the college football world in no time. Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli, is the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. He’s not only the top quarterback prospect in his class, but one of the top prospects in recent years.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Picks Between The LSU, USC Jobs

Over the weekend, LSU officially announced that Ed Orgeron will not return as the Tigers head coach next season. LSU becomes the latest college football program with a head coaching opening. Earlier this season, the USC Trojans fired head coach Clay Helton. But which job is better? That’s a question...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Midway, TN
State
Alabama State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
The Spun

Telling Report Emerges About Coach O’s Downfall At LSU

Over the weekend, the LSU Tigers reached a separation agreement with head coach Ed Orgeron. Once the 2021 season ends, he’ll be removed from his position. While there are several factors as to why LSU has decided to move on from Orgeron, the latest report from ESPN’s Alex Scarborough and Mark Schlabach is quite telling.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Notre Dame Quarterback Announces He’s Entering Transfer Portal

Brendon Clark joined the Notre Dame football program as a member of the 2019 class. After two-plus seasons as a backup, he’s opting to leave South Bend. Clark took to Twitter to announced that he is entering the transfer portal, with the intentions of leaving the program. He has not appeared in a game this year, and has played in four games over the last two seasons with Notre Dame, completing 2-of-four passes for 22 yards and a touchdown, and adding 33 yards on the ground.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lane Kiffin
The Spun

Look: College Football’s 5 Hardest Remaining Schedules

Another weekend of college football action is in the books and it brought yet another stunning upset. No. 2 Iowa fell to Purdue in a blowout, losing the game 24-7. Despite Iowa’s loss, the Big Ten still has four teams in the top ten: Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State and Penn State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Luther Burden, No. 6 Recruit In 2022 Class, Announces Commitment

Luther Burden, the No. 6 overall recruit and No. 2 receiver in the 2022 class, announced his commitment on Tuesday night. The 6-foot, 200-pound wide receiver is a five-star prospect out of the state of Illinois. After receiving a number of impressive offers, he narrowed down his list to Alabama, Georgia and Missouri earlier this year.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Miami Dolphins Released Notable Linebacker On Tuesday

The Miami Dolphins made a notable move this Tuesday, releasing linebacker Shaquem Griffin from their practice squad. The reason Miami released Griffin this Tuesday was so it could make room for Vince Biegel on the practice squad. Griffin, a former fifth-round pick out of UCF, began his career with the...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Chris Broussard Made Embarrassing Mistake On FS1 Today

No stranger to saying nonsense on the air, FS1’s Chris Broussard made an incredibly embarrassing error while discussing the NFL earlier today. During “First Things First,” Broussard was addressing the Tennessee Titans’ thrilling win over the Buffalo Bills last night when he slipped up. It happened when he broke down Buffalo’s failed 4th-and-1 quarterback sneak in the final seconds.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neyland Stadium#American Football#Ole Miss#Rebels#Ap#Twitter#Vol Football#Olemissfb#Sec Network
The Spun

Another Veteran NFL Kicker Was Released On Wednesday

On Wednesday morning, the Washington Football Team announced a surprising move – parting ways with a longtime player. The team released a statement on Wednesday, announcing the release of longtime kicker Dustin Hopkins. He joined the team in 2015 and gave the team a steady presence in the kicking game.
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL Referee Has Blunt Message For Critics

Former longtime NFL referee Mike Pereira stuck up for his brothers in stripes during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” today. Being a referee, in any sport, is an often thankless task. The only time you ever get noticed is if you screw up, and you’re the target of fan and coach wrath on a regular basis.
NFL
The Spun

Jaguars Released Veteran Offensive Lineman On Tuesday

Rashaad Coward’s stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars was short lived. On Tuesday afternoon, the team announced that they released the fifth-year offensive lineman just one week after signing him to the roster. Coward signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2017. After playing his rookie season...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Breaking: Browns Announce Decision On QB Baker Mayfield

On Wednesday morning, the Cleveland Browns announced an official decision on starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. He will NOT start Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos. Mayfield has been dealing with a significant injury to his non-throwing shoulder that will cause him to miss the game. With Mayfield officially out,...
NFL
The Spun

Taylor Lewan Tweets Message Following Scary Injury

Beloved Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan suffered a scary injury during his team’s Monday Night Football matchup against the Buffalo Bills last night. After landing awkwardly in the pile on a goal-to-goal push in the second quarter, Lewan stayed motionless on the turf for a matter of minutes. The three-time Pro-Bowl lineman was then strapped to the backboard and carted of the field.
NFL
The Spun

Pistons Announce Cade Cunningham’s Status For Season Opener

There is significant excitement for No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham to star for the Detroit Pistons, but fans will have to wait some time to see him in action. The former Oklahoma State standout has officially been ruled out for Wednesday’s season opener. The Pistons are set to host the Chicago Bulls at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday night.
NBA
The Spun

Sean McDermott Sends Clear Message About 4th Down Decision

Even though his quarterback Josh Allen got stuffed on the game-deciding 4th-and-1 sneak last night, Bills head coach Sean McDermott has no regrets about his decision to go for it. Allen was hit for no gain on 4th-and-1 from the Titans’ 3-yard line with 22 seconds remaining and Buffalo trailing...
NFL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
242K+
Followers
40K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy