(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com) Saturday Night Live Emmy nominee and Schmigadoon! star Cecily Strong is set to make her New York theatrical stage debut in The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe at The Shed. The solo show, a comedic look at and critique of contemporary American society written by Jane Wagner, originally starred Lily Tomlin, who won a Tony Award for her performance in it in 1985 and earned a Tony nomination for the 2000 revival. Tomlin will executive produce this production, which will be directed by Leigh Silverman and freshly revisisted by the playwright. Performances will begin on December 21, 2021 with opening night on January 11, 2022.