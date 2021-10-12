CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe

Broadway.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com) Saturday Night Live Emmy nominee and Schmigadoon! star Cecily Strong is set to make her New York theatrical stage debut in The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe at The Shed. The solo show, a comedic look at and critique of contemporary American society written by Jane Wagner, originally starred Lily Tomlin, who won a Tony Award for her performance in it in 1985 and earned a Tony nomination for the 2000 revival. Tomlin will executive produce this production, which will be directed by Leigh Silverman and freshly revisisted by the playwright. Performances will begin on December 21, 2021 with opening night on January 11, 2022.

www.broadway.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

N.Korea confirms submarine launch of new ballistic missile

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - North Korea test-fired a new, smaller ballistic missile from a submarine, state media confirmed on Wednesday, a move that analysts said could be aimed at more quickly fielding an operational missile submarine. The statement from state media came a day after South Korea's military reported...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
NBC News

White House rolls out plan to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 against Covid

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday announced its plan for vaccinating children ages 5 to 11 ahead of the FDA’s anticipated emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for kids in that age range. The administration has procured enough vaccine for 28 million children of that age group, which...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to 2018 Parkland school massacre

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty to murder on Wednesday in the 2018 high school massacre in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 dead. Cruz, 23, entered his pleas in a courtroom attended by a dozen relatives of victims after answering a long list of questions from Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer aimed at confirming his mental competency. He was charged with 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted first-degree murder for those wounded in the Feb. 14, 2018, attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, located just outside Fort Lauderdale.
PARKLAND, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lily Tomlin
Person
Jane Wagner
Person
Cecily Strong

Comments / 0

Community Policy