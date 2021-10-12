CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Get a First Look of Rajiv Joseph’s Letters of Suresh Off-Broadway

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAli Ahn in "Letters of Suresh" Go inside Rajiv Joseph’s Letters of Suresh by checking out these production photos of the new play. The off-Broadway production, which serves a companion piece to Joseph’s Animals Out of Paper, opens at Second Stage’s Tony Kiser Theater on October 12. May Adrales directs Ali Ahn, Ramiz Monsef, Kellie Overbey and Thom Sesma in the work, which was originally scheduled to open on October 4 but delayed. The production reveals intimate mysteries through a series of letters between strangers, friends, daughters, and lovers—many with little in common but a hunger for human connection. ​Sending their hopes and dreams across oceans and years, they seek peace in one another while dreaming of a city once consumed by the scourge of war.

Letters of Suresh

When Nagasaki-based Catholic priest Father Hashimoto (Thom Sesma) dies, his grand-niece Melody Park (Ali Ahn) is conscripted to pay family respects. The funeral is large. He was revered. She arrives home to Seattle with a box containing 10 years correspondence from American Suresh Thakur (Ramiz Montsef) and a complicated origami bird.
REVIEW: Wallace Shawn’s ‘The Fever’ returns off-Broadway with Lily Taylor

Photo: Lily Taylor stars in Wallace Shawn’s The Fever as part of the Audible Theater series at the Minetta Lane Theatre. Photo courtesy of the artist / Provided by BBB with permission. Lily Taylor, the acclaimed actor of stage, TV and film, offers a commanding performance in Wallace Shawn’s ever-timely...
Order Up! Meet the Cast & Creative Team of Lynn Nottage's New Broadway Play Clyde's

Reza Salazar, Kara Young, Uzo Aduba, Ron Cephas Jones and Edmund Donovan. The shop is almost open! The cast and creative team of Lynn Nottage's Clyde's got together in honor of the play's upcoming Broadway bow at Civilian Hotel. As previously announced, Clyde's will play at the Hayes Theatre beginning on November 3 ahead of an opening night on November 23. Emmy winners Uzo Aduba and Ron Cephas Jones star in the production along with Kara Young, Reza Salazar and Edmund Donovan. Directed by Kate Whoriskey, Clyde's centers on the formerly incarcerated kitchen staff of a truck-stop sandwich shop. They are offered a shot at reclaiming their lives. Even as the shop’s callous owner tries to keep them under her thumb, the staff members are given purpose and permission to dream by the enigmatic, zen-like chef and his belief in the possibility of the perfect sandwich. Take a look at the photos below!
Rajiv Joseph
Get Ready! Ain't Too Proud Dances Back to Broadway

Jelani Remy and the cast of "Ain't Too Proud" Get ready 'cause here they come! Ain't Too Proud–The Life and Times of the Temptations returns to Broadway's Imperial Theatre on October 16 with a special gala performance. As previously announced, the show stars Nik Walker as Otis Williams, Matt Manuel as David Ruffin, James Harkness as Paul Williams, Jawan M. Jackson as Melvin Franklin and Jelani Remy as Eddie Kendricks.
Tony Winner Ari'el Statchel Departs The Visitor at the Public Theater

(Photo by Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com) The Band's Visit Tony winner Ari’el Stachel will no longer appear in the previously announced new musical The Visitor at The Public Theater. In a social media announcement posted on October 20, the theater said "The Public Theater and Ari’el Stachel have made a mutual decision that he will step away from The Visitor and his role in the production. We are grateful for his artistry and participation over the past six years. We wish Ari well in his future endeavors."
Broadway’s Funny Girl Gets Ramin Karimloo, Jane Lynch and Jared Grimes

The casting to Funny Girl just got a lot more interesting. Already announced as the title character Fanny is Beanie Feldstein who is starring as Monica Lewinsky in “American Crime Story”, Joining her is handsome and oh so suave Ramin Karimloo as Fanny’s love interest Nick Arstein. Karimloo, a Tony and Olivier Award nominee was seen in the fabulous version of Chess at the Kennedy Center in 2018 and was previously on Broadway in Anastasia and Les Misérables.
Go Inside the Opening Night of The Lehman Trilogy on Broadway

Adam Godley, Simon Russell Beale and Adrian Lester bow on opening night. The Lehman Trilogy, written by Stefano Massini and adapted by Ben Power, celebrated its opening night at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre on October 14. Sam Mendes directs Adam Godley as Mayer Lehman, Simon Russell Beale as Henry Lehman and Adrian Lester as Emanuel Lehman in the play that weaves through nearly two centuries of Lehman lineage, following the brothers Mayer, Emanuel and Henry Lehman from their 1844 arrival in New York City to the 2008 collapse of the financial firm bearing their name. Check out photos and video from their opening night bow below!
Celebrate the Opening Night of Thoughts of a Colored Man on Broadway

The cast of "Thoughts of a Colored Man" Keenan Scott II's Thoughts of a Colored Man opened at Broadway's John Golden Theatre on October 13 and now you can feel like you were there. Check out the photos below to see Dyllón Burnside, Bryan Terrell Clark, Da’Vinchi, Luke James, Forrest McClendon, Tristan “Mack” Wilds and Esau Pritchett take their opening night bows alongside the playwright and director Steve H. Broadnax III. Thoughts of a Colored Man takes place over the course of a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, where the hopes, sorrows, fears and joys of seven men reverberate far beyond the barbershops and basketball courts of their community. The play weaves spoken word, slam poetry and rhythm into a mosaic of the inner lives of Black men.
Go Inside Ain't Too Proud's Celebratory Broadway Return

The Broadway cast of "Ain't Too Proud" Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations is officially back on Broadway, and thanks to these photos and video, you can feel like you were right there in the room. As previously announced, the Tony-nominated musical welcomed audiences back to Broadway's Imperial Theatre on October 16 with an exciting gala performance, which included an appearance from The Temptations' founding member Otis Williams. Plus, original Broadway cast members and Tony nominees Ephraim Sykes, Derrick Baskin and Jeremy Pope reunited! See the cast, led by Nik Walker as Williams, Matt Manuel as David Ruffin, James Harkness as Paul Williams, Jawan M. Jackson as Melvin Franklin and Jelani Remy as Eddie Kendricks, celebrate their reopening night curtain call with director Des McAnuff and more below.
Broadway in Detroit: Inside the Fisher Theatre’s first show in 19 months

DETROIT – The lights dim, the audience roars in applause. Those immortal lyrics from the hit musical “RENT,” the first show to play in the Fisher Theatre since the start of the global pandemic, frames the length of a year in moments. Unfortunately, the theater has been without a show for even longer than that.
Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
PHOTOS: ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Eerily Brought to Life From ALL Angles

It’s just a little Hocus Pocus… 2!! The growing set in northern New England grows to a small village and only seems real from certain sides. Photographer Luna Moon Gothic was on hand to see the Hocus Pocus 2 (2022) set from various, close-up angles giving us a sense of the Salem-esque village combined with Disney’s famous movie magic.
Susan Sarandon says taking ‘strong sleep aid’ before final call with David Bowie wiped her memory of what was said

Susan Sarandon has opened up about her final phone call with David Bowie before he died in 2016.The Thelma & Louise star dated the musician after they starred together in the 1983 horror movie The Hunger. Bowie went on to marry supermodel Iman in 1992 and he died of liver cancer in 2016.Recalling their last in-person meeting at the New York premiere of his musical Lazarus, Sarandon said: “I was fortunate enough to be closer to him right before he died, the last couple of months. He did find me again. We talked to each other and said...
Who is Big Daddy Kane's wife, Shawnette? Meet the Hardy family

American rapper Big Daddy Kane is trending after his Verzuz battle against KRS-One featured insane guest appearances and a popular hip-hop playlist. Get to know the veteran artist and discover his net worth after years of rap-battling success. Find out more about Kane’s wife, Shawnette Hardy, as we explore the Hardy family on Instagram.
