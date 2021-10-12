Get a First Look of Rajiv Joseph’s Letters of Suresh Off-Broadway

Reza Salazar, Kara Young, Uzo Aduba, Ron Cephas Jones and Edmund Donovan. The shop is almost open! The cast and creative team of Lynn Nottage's Clyde's got together in honor of the play's upcoming Broadway bow at Civilian Hotel. As previously announced, Clyde's will play at the Hayes Theatre beginning on November 3 ahead of an opening night on November 23. Emmy winners Uzo Aduba and Ron Cephas Jones star in the production along with Kara Young, Reza Salazar and Edmund Donovan. Directed by Kate Whoriskey, Clyde's centers on the formerly incarcerated kitchen staff of a truck-stop sandwich shop. They are offered a shot at reclaiming their lives. Even as the shop’s callous owner tries to keep them under her thumb, the staff members are given purpose and permission to dream by the enigmatic, zen-like chef and his belief in the possibility of the perfect sandwich. Take a look at the photos below!

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 5 HOURS AGO