1,000 summoned as possible jurors in Arbery slaying trial

Elizabeth Holmes’ defense attorney is criticizing the possibility that a questionnaire containing personal information about jurors in the trial could be released. Several media companies, including NBCUniversal, have asked U.S. District Court Judge Edward Davila to release jury 28-page questionnaires that contain jurors’ personal information, beliefs and habits pertaining to media, religion, health care and investments, CNBC reports. The questions were intended to determine if there were any biases during the jury selection process. At the time when they were filled out, Davila told the jurors were told that their answers would be confidential. Other personal information, such as jurors’ names, level of education, profession and criminal records are also on the documents.
