1,000 summoned as possible jurors in Arbery slaying trial

Miami Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCourt officials preparing for the trial of three men charged with chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery mailed jury duty notices to 1,000 people, a huge number that illustrates the challenge the judge and attorneys face in finding impartial jurors for a case that sparked a national outcry. Jury selection is...

