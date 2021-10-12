CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwayne Wade’s son to join Salt Lake City Stars

 7 days ago
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. — Zaire Wade, son of Dwayne Wade, is expected to join the Salt Lake City Stars , according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Zaire played his senior year of high school at Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles, along with Lebron James’ son Bronny.

The move reflects the shifting landscape in collegiate basketball, as top prospects continue to consider options like the NBA G League (which is now offering a salary to players) and playing internationally.


