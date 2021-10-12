CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chiefs place RB Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve, activate RB Derrick Gore

By Juan Cisneros
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zMBuD_0cP3cosY00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have placed running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve after he hurt his knee against the Buffalo Bills Sunday night.

Along with the move, the team waived wide receiver Duarice Fountain and activated running back Derrick Gore and offensive tackle Prince Tega Wanogho to the active roster.

Gore showed flashes of his running ability during the preseason rushing for 86 yards in three games.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire to ‘miss a few weeks’ with sprained MCL

Edwards-Helaire went down in the third quarter of Sunday’s game after catching a short pass and gaining a first down.

He was helped off the field by his teammates and was ruled out for the rest of the game and was determined to have an MCL sprain.

Gore will join Darrel Williams and Jerick McKinnon as the top backfield options for a struggling 2-3 Chiefs team.

Earlier Tuesday, the team signed Elijah McGuire to the practice squad.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
kshb.com

Report: Chiefs RB Edwards-Helaire to miss time with MCL sprain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If the Kansas City Chiefs are able to turn things around in the next few weeks, they might have to do it without starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport tweeted Monday afternoon that Edwards-Helaire suffered a sprained MCL injury in the second...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

How long is Clyde Edwards-Helaire out? Injury timeline, return date, updates on Chiefs RB

In the second half of a rainy Sunday night game against the Buffalo Bills, Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire exited with a scary-looking leg injury. How will this affect the fantasy football landscape? Let’s discuss the nature of his injury, the duration of his expected absence, and what the Chiefs’ backfield will look like until he returns.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
FOX Sports

Chiefs seek balance with Edwards-Helaire unavailable

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Just when the Kansas City Chiefs finally got their ground game going, they had to anxiously watch from the sideline Sunday night as Tyreek Hill helped carry running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire off the field with a knee injury. It wound up being a sprained knee...
NFL
Kansas City Star

Andy Reid has trust in KC Chiefs running backs who follow injured Clyde Edwards-Helaire

The Chiefs have lost their starting running back, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, to a knee injury. But coach Andy Reid likes how the Chiefs can distribute snaps with the remainder of their depth chart. That’s Darrel Williams and Jerick McKinnon. “We have trust in the other two guys,” Reid said. “Particularly Darrel,...
NFL
Kansas City Star

Derrick Gore, activated by the Chiefs from practice squad, turned heads in preseason

Chiefs running back Derrick Gore made quite an impression during preseason games in August. Gore, who on Tuesday was activated from the practice squad when Clyde Edwards-Helaire was put on injured reserve, appeared in all three preseason games. He rushed for 86 yards in 18 attempts and caught six passes for 82 yards.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerick Mckinnon
Person
Darrel Williams
KOLR10 News

Chiefs LB Anthony Hitchens ruled out for remainder of game vs Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens left the the game in the first half with an elbow injury and has been ruled out. After making a play, the veteran linebacker grabbed his right elbow. He was flagged for a personal foul on the play. Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is also questionable […]
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Rb Edwards Helaire#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Buffalo Bills#Mcl
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Le’Veon Bell News

The Baltimore Ravens have elevated Le’Veon Bell from their practice squad ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 matchup against the Denver Broncos. This will be the veteran running back’s first chance to notch game time since signing with the team’s practice roster prior to the start of the 2021 season. Bell,...
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Announces Devastating Chiefs Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs had an ugly first half against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon, but the AFC West franchise rallied in the second half. Patrick Mahomes and Co. trailed the Football Team by three points at halftime, though they took off in the second half, winning 31-13.
NFL
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Jon Gruden Resigned As Raiders Coach

As the legendary Frank Sinatra once famously crooned, "You're riding high in April, shot down in May." Jon Gruden stunned the masses on October 11 when he announced on Twitter that he would be stepping down from his position as head coach of the Raiders. "I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction," the NFL coach wrote in the bombshell tweet. "Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I'm sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone."
NFL
RaiderMaven

McCoy Suspended Without Pay for Raiders' Next Six Games

Henderson, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have had a lot of good news on the field lately, starting the 2021 season at 3-0. Today they got some bad news off of it. Superstar defensive lineman Gerald McCoy was a big off-season free-agent signing. In the first game of the season, an injury sidelined him for what many believe to be a season-ending knee injury.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Cowboys Player Reportedly Arrested Tuesday Morning

Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys earned a big win over the New England Patriots to move to 5-1 on the season. Unfortunately, the team received some bad news earlier this afternoon. Police arrested veteran safety Damontae Kazee early Tuesday and charged him with a DWI, according to a report from the Dallas Morning News.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Patrick Mahomes’ Brother

Washington Football Team fans have taken to social media on Sunday night to express their frustration with Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson. Social media posts appear to show Jackson Mahomes dancing on the No. 21 logo – painted at FedEx Field in honor of legendary safety Sean Taylor – at some point on Sunday.
NFL
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

1K+
Followers
492
Post
233K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy