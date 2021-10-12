CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hockey

Sonya Bryson-Kirksey battles COVID, returns for Bolts season opener

By Jillian Ramos
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i6Oda_0cP3cdAZ00

Sonya Bryson-Kirksey is like lightning in a bottle. Her personality and energy are electric.

It's her first time seeing friends at Amalie Arena since her COVID-19 diagnosis over the Summer.

Sonya Bryson-Kirksey returns from battle with COVID-19 to sing national anthem at Lightning opener

"It feels amazing. You have no idea how great this is just to be here. The sights and sounds and the people and the smell. It's great. It's great," Bryson-Kirskey told ABC Action News Anchor Deiah Riley during a run-through of the national anthem at Amalie Arena.

Everyone is happy to see her and Bolts fans will be even more excited to hear her.

A few months ago, she wasn't sure she would live to see this day.

In July, Bryson-Kirksey contracted COVID-19. She was vaccinated, but her multiple sclerosis made her more vulnerable to serious complications. She spent 30 days in the hospital, a lot of that in the ICU.

She credits her husband, her family, her faith and Bolts fans for keeping her going.

"Thank you so much for praying I feel like I was lifted by the prayer. I think that anytime we come together to do a thing is nothing but greatness is gonna come from it so thank you so much. Thank you so much," says Bryson-Kirksey.

She's still recovering but nothing could stop her from being at Amalie Arena for the Lightning Home Opener.

"I keep thinking about what it's going to feel like when you actually start to sing in front of this crowd. Will you be able to get through it emotionally?," Riley asked.

"I hope so. You know, and I feel like this, especially tomorrow night I will have 20,000 great backup singers so if I need to I can always put the microphone out to them to help me out," she says.

This is her team, her family. She plans to show up and show out for them, if she can keep the tears from falling.

"Try not to cry? Try to keep the tears under control because when I get bubbly as far as emotions are concerned it does not come out good so I'll try not to cry and and hopefully it'll come out well," she says.

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby returns to practice; status for season opener unknown

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby practiced Saturday for the first time since undergoing surgery on his left wrist in early September. The two-time Hart Trophy winner, who had been dealing with the wrist injury for years, opted for surgery after all minimally invasive options had been exhausted. At the time of the procedure, the Penguins said he'd be out at least six weeks.
NHL
theScore

4 Kraken players in COVID-19 protocol on eve of season opener

One day before the Seattle Kraken's first-ever NHL regular-season game, they have multiple players on the COVID-19 list. Seattle's head coach Dave Hakstol initially said Joonas Donskoi, Marcus Johansson, Jared McCann, and Jamie Oleksiak had joined Calle Jarnkrok in COVID-19 protocol, according to the Seattle Times' Marisa Ingemi. The team later reinserted Johansson into the roster.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bolts#Covid#Multiple Sclerosis#Abc Action News#Icu
ESPN

Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon to miss season opener with COVID-19

DENVER -- - Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon will miss the season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night after testing positive for a breakthrough infection of COVID-19. Colorado general manager Joe Sakic said Tuesday that MacKinnon's positive test surfaced Monday and that the center is "asymptomatic and feeling good."
NHL
10 Tampa Bay

Bolts' season opener: How to watch tonight

TAMPA, Fla. — Your back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions the Tampa Bay Lightning are getting ready Tuesday to hoist the banner and open the new season at Amalie Arena. The Bolts will face off with the Pittsburgh Penguins when the puck drops at 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans still have the chance...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

“Ready to rock”: COVID-stricken Avalanche prepared to persevere in season opener

Minus superstar center Nathan MacKinnon and head coach Jared Bednar, the Avalanche on Wednesday was champing at the bit to open the 2021-22 season at home. “Ready to rock,” Avs captain Gabe Landeskog said after the morning skate at Ball Arena, where the club will host the Chicago Blackhawks at 8 p.m. in a nationally televised game on TNT. “It’s an exciting day.”
NHL
gocheckers.com

Checkers Return To Ice But Fall To Hershey In Season Opener

The Checkers made their triumphant return to the ice and kicked off the 2021-22 season Saturday in Hershey, but stumbled en route to a 5-2 loss at the hands of the Bears. A penalty-laden first period saw Aleksi Heponiemi notch the first goal of the campaign for the new-look Checkers, splitting the defense for a quick breakaway tally to erase an early Hershey lead, but things would tilt toward the home team from there.
NHL
lanthorn.com

GV Club Pompon returns to the Griffins for season opener

For the first time in over a year, the Grand Valley State University club pompon team took over the Jumbotron at Van Andel arena after the first period of the Griffins’ season opener game to perform in front of a packed house this past Friday, Oct. 15. The sport of...
SPORTS
phillysportsnetwork.com

Lane Johnson opens up on mental health battle ahead of return to Eagles

It’s been a rocky few weeks for the Philadelphia Eagles but the good news is that help is on the way. Veteran RT Lane Johnson appears to be making his return to the team this week after missing three games due to personal reasons. Johnson released this statement on Monday...
NFL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy