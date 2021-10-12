Terance Mann, Clippers agree to two-year, $22 million extension, per report

LOS ANGELES — Something was up, a key piece of information withheld, and Terance Mann suspected as much waiting in the hallway of a luxurious Beverly Hills hotel this month. The clues had added up. His mother, Daynia La-Force, had asked him to the hotel, which was reason by itself to go, but conspicuously little other reasoning was given. A man leading Mann to a guest's room asked the Clippers guard whether he knew what was on the other side. Before the door swung open his mother began taking video on her phone to record her oldest son's reaction to his early 25th birthday surprise.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO