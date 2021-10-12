CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terance Mann, Clippers agree to two-year, $22 million extension, per report

By Sam Quinn
CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerance Mann is signing a two-year, $22 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Marc Spears of The Undefeated. Mann, the No. 48 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, initially signed a four-year minimum contract with the Clippers upon being drafted. The final two years of that deal, which will pay Mann less than $4 million, are still valid and will now be fully guaranteed. He will then make roughly $10.6 million for the 2023-24 season and $11.4 million for the 2024-25 season.

ClutchPoints

Clippers’ Terance Mann fires back at 29 NBA GMs who passed on him in draft

The Los Angeles Clippers selected Terance Mann with the 48th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. It was the team’s second pick of the night behind 27th overall pick Mfiondu Kabengele, who was Mann’s teammate at Florida State. When selecting late in the draft, teams are mostly banking on the strength of their player development staff, but also just getting lucky and striking gold. The Clippers were able to do both.
arcamax.com

Clippers' rising star Terance Mann has learned quickly about fame

LOS ANGELES — Something was up, a key piece of information withheld, and Terance Mann suspected as much waiting in the hallway of a luxurious Beverly Hills hotel this month. The clues had added up. His mother, Daynia La-Force, had asked him to the hotel, which was reason by itself to go, but conspicuously little other reasoning was given. A man leading Mann to a guest's room asked the Clippers guard whether he knew what was on the other side. Before the door swung open his mother began taking video on her phone to record her oldest son's reaction to his early 25th birthday surprise.
CBS Sports

Clippers' Terance Mann: First start of preseason on tap

Mann is starting Monday's preseason game against the Timberwolves, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports. Mann draws his first start of the preseason in his team's final exhibition. He's headed for a bench role when the regular season gets underway. Mann is coming off a solid 13-point performance in his last preseason action Friday in Dallas.
clipsnation.com

Clippings: Terance Mann is re-upping for two more years in Los Angeles

A year ago, Terance Mann was getting spot minutes in the 2020 postseason, mostly seeing the court on defensive possessions to end quarters. Fast forward nine months, and Mann had shifted from point guard to the wing — and even center — during the postseason, supercharged the Clippers with his energy off the bench, and then dropped 39 points in a closeout game to help the Clippers advance to their first conference finals.
Kawhi Leonard
Terance Mann
Paul George
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Says If The Warriors Offered Stephen Curry And Klay Thompson To The Sixers In Exchange For Him, They Would Accept It: "I Wouldn't Say No To That."

Joel Embiid is generally viewed as a top-10 player across the league. The 76ers superstar has shown his ability to dominate on the court as a multi-skilled big man with a throwback interior game. He's certainly very talented, and over the course of the playoffs, Embiid averaged 28.1 PPG and 10.5 RPG, while shooting very efficiently and playing some spectacular defense.
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has become well-known for doings things his own way, but his latest controversy has crossed the line. The 29-year-old is reportedly unvaccinated against COVID-19, which puts him in jeopardy of missing significant time this upcoming NBA season. Due to a city-wide mandate, New York Knicks...
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Reveals Who Pissed Him Off And Threw Him Off His Game: "Joe Young... If I See Him Again, I'm On His Ass."

Kevin Durant is one of the fiercest competitors in the NBA. The Brooklyn Nets superstar is all about winning, always putting up a show for fans. It is rare to see KD having an off night, but the 2x NBA champion is also a human, like the rest of us. Moreover, he can get pissed and lose focus if somebody uses the right words against him.
ClutchPoints

Nets agree to 2 player trades with Rockets, Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers all made minor moves Tuesday night involving salary dumps and future draft picks. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are acquiring Edmund Sumner and the Miami Heat’s 2025 second round pick from the Pacers. Once the deal is finalized, Woj reports the Nets will then waive Sumner, who’s already out for the season due to a knee injury.
Utah Jazz
Los Angeles Clippers
FanSided

Bang for Buck: Golden State Warriors may have hit the jackpot

Over the past few seasons, much has been made of the Golden State Warriors incredible payroll, including the heavy luxury tax burden placed on Joe Lacob. Despite missing the playoffs last season, the Warriors had the highest payroll in the league, a category they’ll top again leading into this season.
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Latest Deandre Ayton News

Deandre Ayton played such a huge role in the Phoenix Suns‘ run to the NBA Finals last season, averaging 15.8 points and 11.8 rebounds per game in the postseason. And yet, there’s no guarantee that he’ll stick around with the franchise for the long haul. According to ESPN insider Adrian...
Footwear News

Why Shareef O’Neal, the Son of NBA Icon Shaquille O’Neal, Has the Highest NIL Earning Potential on Instagram

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal made a lot of money on the basketball court. His son, college hoops star Shareef O’Neal, has potential to do the same. Sports media company The Action Network has revealed a list of college athletes, dubbed The NCAA Rich List, who could charge the most per sponsored Instagram post under the new name, image and likeness rules. To create the list, The Action Network said it used marketing and analytical tool HypeAuditor to reveal follower counts and engagement rates on the social media platform, with data accurate as of Sept. 10. The amount athletes could earn was...
