Terance Mann, Clippers agree to two-year, $22 million extension, per report
Terance Mann is signing a two-year, $22 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Marc Spears of The Undefeated. Mann, the No. 48 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, initially signed a four-year minimum contract with the Clippers upon being drafted. The final two years of that deal, which will pay Mann less than $4 million, are still valid and will now be fully guaranteed. He will then make roughly $10.6 million for the 2023-24 season and $11.4 million for the 2024-25 season.www.cbssports.com
