Disney+ Is Making A Movie About The Creation Of Disneyland With A Surprising Director
For years, Disney has attempted to build new franchises by making movies based on its popular theme parks. From Pirates of the Caribbean to Jungle Cruise, to now multiple attempts at The Haunted Mansion Disney has found some success in this model, but now the concept is being taken one step further as a new Disney+ movie is being set up to tell the story of the creation of Disneyland itself. And while one might not expect the creation of the Happiest Place on Earth is anything like a horror movie, Halloween Kills director David Gordon Green has been tapped to helm the project.www.cinemablend.com
