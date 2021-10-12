CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Disney+ Is Making A Movie About The Creation Of Disneyland With A Surprising Director

By Dirk Libbey
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For years, Disney has attempted to build new franchises by making movies based on its popular theme parks. From Pirates of the Caribbean to Jungle Cruise, to now multiple attempts at The Haunted Mansion Disney has found some success in this model, but now the concept is being taken one step further as a new Disney+ movie is being set up to tell the story of the creation of Disneyland itself. And while one might not expect the creation of the Happiest Place on Earth is anything like a horror movie, Halloween Kills director David Gordon Green has been tapped to helm the project.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
Indy100

Disney gave Jessica Rabbit a makeover and some fans are furious

In yet another blow to hyper-sexualised cartoon rabbit enthusiasts, the world has officially lost another scantily clad bunny. After fans lost their minds over Lola Bunny of Space Jam’s basketball-friendly re-design, Disney followed suit, dressing the notoriously sexy Jessica Rabbit in a “more relevant” — and full-coverage —detective costume for her Disneyland ride.
MOVIES
Telegraph

Netflix secret codes: How to unlock thousands of hidden films and TV shows

Netflix's incredibly niche, personalised subgenres have long captivated movie nerds, from "Steamy Crime Movies from the 1970s" to "Period Pieces About Royalty Based on Real Life". The genres, based on a complicated algorithm that uses reams of data about users' viewing habits to recommend exactly what a particular user is...
TV SHOWS
crowrivermedia.com

Scarlett Johansson settles Disney lawsuit and announces new movie

Scarlett Johansson has "amicably" settled her lawsuit against Disney and announced a new movie with the company. The ‘Black Widow’ star filed papers to sue Disney in July for an alleged $50 million in lost earnings, as she claimed their decision to release the Marvel movie on Disney+ at the same time as its theatrical release violated the terms of their contract and impacted negatively on her salary.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Tom Hanks
Inside the Magic

Two Popular Disney World Resorts Have a Bizarre New Rule

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and Disney’s Pop Century Resort are two of the most popular hotels on Walt Disney World Resort property. The Value Resorts offer fun theming and affordable nightly rates compared to other Resorts at Walt Disney World Resort — and, as an added bonus, they are Disney Skyliner Resorts! This makes transportation to EPCOT Park and Disney’s Hollywood Studios Park easier than ever before.
TRAVEL
The Independent

New on Netflix in October 2021: Every movie and TV show coming this month

October is yet another busy month for Netflix.Alongside high-profile films (Jake Gyllenhaal’s The Guilty) and returning TV shows (You starring Penn Badgley), the streaming service will also be adding a large number of classic films (Halloween) alongside recent series (Adult Material).Below is a full list of every movie and TV show coming to Netflix in October 2021 (find the full list of what’s being removed here).ORIGINALMovies1 OctoberDiana: The MusicalForever RichSwallowThe Guilty3 OctoberUpcoming Summer6 OctoberThere’s Someone Inside Your House8 OctoberGrudgeMy Brother, My Sister13 OctoberFever DreamOperation Hyacinth14 OctoberA World Without15 OctoberThe Forgotten BattleThe Four of UsThe Trip19 OctoberIn for a Murder20...
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Forgotten Dwayne Johnson Movie Now Streaming on Hulu

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the hottest actors in Hollywood. Now, a nearly forgotten movie that helped build his profile is streaming on Hulu. Johnson is a franchise staple these days. He lades big studio movies like Jungle Cruise, Jumanji, and the upcoming DC Comics film Black Adam. Early on, the wrestler turned actor was a riskier proposition. Still, his charisma and built-in fanbase gave him a knack for restoring audience interest in flagging franchises. The first example was the Fast & Furious, which he joined as Luke Hobbs in Fast Five. That's a role he'd reprise in sequels and, eventually, the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff opposite Jason Statham. After Fast Five, Johnson helped boost the G.I. Joe franchise by playing Roadblock in G.I. Joe: Retaliation. That movie is now streaming on Hulu.
MOVIES
dapsmagic.com

Disney Legend Ruthie Thompson Dies at 111

Disney Legend Ruthie Thompson has passed away at the age of 111. In a post on Twitter, Disney Executive Chairmain shared the news. Thompson started her career at Disney working in the Ink & Paint department on Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. She would go on to work on nearly every Disney animated film up through The Rescuers before retiring in 1975.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Disney Movie#Pirates Of The Caribbean#The Happiest Place#The Disney Bros#Board Of Directors
TVOvermind

Hocus Pocus 2 Sounds Too Similar to the First Movie

Hocus Pocus 2 has been a part of the overall conversation when it comes to Hollywood since around 2019 when the idea was first revealed. The first movie was a lot of fun and it’s one of those that a lot of people, including myself, still watch since it’s witty, charming, and despite having much darker undertones it follows the Disney model quite well, especially considering that the comedic qualities it possesses kind of dulls the otherwise disturbing aspects of it. Keep in mind that the witches were consuming the life force of children, which would be evil enough when taken in a different direction pertaining to horror. Then comes the idea that they serve Satan, they were hung in the sight of pretty much everyone present, and they had a spellbook that was alive in a way. Then tack on the fact that there were a few other moments in the movie that could have been seen as uniquely disturbing, and it’s easy to get the idea that as innocent as Disney tries to make their movies, it’s like putting a cushy blanket over the TV when a grisly horror movie is on, it only dulls so much.
MOVIES
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: Tour the ‘Storybook Mansion’ That Walt Disney Lived In!

Here at DFB, we know that our readers are usually big fans of Disney-themed or historically significant houses. In the past, we’ve shared looks at storybook cottages, castles fit for a queen, and even a peek inside Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s own mansion. But today, we have some photos of an extra special house to share — a house that Walt Disney himself lived in!
TRAVEL
Us Weekly

Horror Movie Stars: Where Are They Now?

Being a child star in a horror movie isn’t an easy task — but thousands of actors have taken it on. From Danny Lloyd, who portrayed the horrified child in The Shining, to Devon Sawa, who appeared in multiple Final Destination movies, always somehow escaping death, many stars got their start in horror films.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disneyland
BGR.com

Netflix’s new Jake Gyllenhaal thriller has people flipping out over the plot twist

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Here’s the thing about the current configuration of Netflix’s Top 10 movies list for the US. Basically, if you’re looking for something new to watch on the streamer right now, and you’re especially looking for a movie, avoid the current Top 10 list like the plague. Let’s take a quick glance at the first five on that list, shall we? — we’ve got a Britney Spears documentary, a new horror movie (those are two different titles, by the way, I’m not referring...
MOVIES
Seattle Times

Child star of ‘Old Yeller’ and other popular Disney films dies at 79

For a few years beginning in the late 1950s, Walt Disney’s busiest actor was a young man named Tommy Kirk, a clean-cut Kentucky native who came to personify the studio’s brand of wholesome family entertainment. Frequently starring opposite Fred MacMurray or Annette Funicello, he befriended a scrappy dog on the...
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Biggest Summer Movie Release Ever

Except when movie theaters are closed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the summer movie release period is critical to the $11 billion the industry brings in from ticket sales every year. Some of the biggest releases are done over the three long holiday periods of the season: Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, and Labor Day. […]
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

How Brad Pitt and George Clooney Are Delaying Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’

Megastars Brad Pitt and George Clooney are involved in one of the biggest Hollywood bidding wars in recent memory — and it’s likely to affect the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The A-list celebrities Pitt and Clooney are attached to a project from Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts. The interest in the hot property could keep Watts from beginning work on the Fantastic Four reboot for Marvel Studios.
MOVIES
Variety

Disney Delays ‘Doctor Strange 2,’ ‘Thor 4,’ ‘Black Panther’ Sequel and ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Marvel fans, prepare to wait a little bit longer to see Doctor Strange, Thor and Black Panther return to theaters. Disney has delayed release plans for several upcoming films, including “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” from March 25 to May 6, “Thor: Love and Thunder” from May 6 to July 8 and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” from July 8 to Nov. 11. With the “Black Panther” sequel jumping to November, “The Marvels” has been postponed to early 2023 and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” was bumped from Feb. 17 to July 28, 2023. Along with the deluge of Marvel delays,...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Tom Felton Thanks The Fans After His New Netflix Movie Hits Number 1

While Tom Felton originally rose to fame as the villainous Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter series, he’s come a long way from his days of swapping magical themed-insults with Daniel Radcliffe. The actor appears to have a number of new things in the works at the moment. Now, his newest film has just hit #1 on Netflix, and the actor is showing his gratitude to the fans.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
39K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy