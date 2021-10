GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An overnight closure for I-70 Glenwood Canyon will begin tonight at 10 p.m. and will end tomorrow morning. The overnight closure is in place for I-70 eastbound traffic between Exit 116 (Glenwood Springs) and Exit 133 (Dotsero). It will begin at 10 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21 and end at 6 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, the following morning. Westbound lanes will not be affected by the closure and will remain open.

