Toad the Wet Sprocket issued two well-regarded college radio albums in 1989 and 1990. They were able to tour and eke out a respectable existence. Their 1992 third album, “Fear,” would catapult them to world stardom. The singles “All I Want” and “Walk on the Ocean” were the vehicles to break them from alternative radio to a much broader audience. Subsequent records saw them chart until the end of the decade when they broke up and pursued other musical endeavors. They reunited in 2006 and have toured and recorded since.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO