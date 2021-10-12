CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Aladdin' reopens after breakthrough COVID-19 cases forced shutdown

Cast members of Broadway's Aladdin attends Times Square Prepares For 2015 - Confetti Test at New Amsterdam Theatre on December 29, 2014 in New York City. Photo credit Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The magic carpet ride is ready for takeoff, again.

The Disney and Broadway hit "Aladdin" will reopen Tuesday night for a second time, weeks after multiple breakthrough COVID-19 outbreaks interrupted the Tony Award-nominated musical from returning the stage.

The show was first forced to close during its first week back on Broadway on Sept. 29 — in spite of an over-year-long pause to Broadway shows over the pandemic.

It was then forced to close two days later after more cases came back positive with a pause for over 10 days.

"This 12-day pause allows the ‘Aladdin’ company ample time to ensure that people with breakthroughs recover, and any other potential breakthroughs are identified before the ‘Aladdin’ company gathers again,” said Dr. Blythe Adamson, an epidemiologist working with Disney Theatrical Productions, in a statement.

That hold ends when it reopens at the New Amsterdam Theatre at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

It was the first Broadway show to cancel over COVID-19 since productions were allowed to resume in September.

