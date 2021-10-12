Alisal Fire closures cause congestion on Hwy 154

Hwy 154 is seeing heavy traffic as a result of road closures due to the Alisal Fire, CHP officials say.

Hwy 101 remains closed to traffic in both directions from Las Cruces to Winchester Canyon Rd. and Cathedral Oaks Rd. in Goleta. The closure went into effect Monday evening .

There is no current estimated time when Hwy 101 will reopen, officials say. Drivers can expect heavier than normal traffic while the closure continues.

Traffic is being turned around at the closures. Alternate routes include Hwy 154 and Interstate 5.

HAZMAT and commercial vehicles over 65 ft. long are not allowed on Hwy 154, CHP says.

All evacuation orders remain in effect in the area.

Santa Barbara County residents can text their zip code to 888777 for emergency text alerts. The most up-to-date evacuation information is available on readySBC.org.