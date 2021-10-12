CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Goleta, CA

Alisal Fire closures cause congestion on Hwy 154

By Bethany Reeves
KSBY News
KSBY News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tY8Bx_0cP3b7Et00

Hwy 154 is seeing heavy traffic as a result of road closures due to the Alisal Fire, CHP officials say.

Hwy 101 remains closed to traffic in both directions from Las Cruces to Winchester Canyon Rd. and Cathedral Oaks Rd. in Goleta. The closure went into effect Monday evening .

There is no current estimated time when Hwy 101 will reopen, officials say. Drivers can expect heavier than normal traffic while the closure continues.

Traffic is being turned around at the closures. Alternate routes include Hwy 154 and Interstate 5.

HAZMAT and commercial vehicles over 65 ft. long are not allowed on Hwy 154, CHP says.

All evacuation orders remain in effect in the area.

Santa Barbara County residents can text their zip code to 888777 for emergency text alerts. The most up-to-date evacuation information is available on readySBC.org.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Goleta, CA
Traffic
City
Goleta, CA
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Material#Road Closures#Commercial Vehicles#Cathedral Oaks Rd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
KSBY News

KSBY News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
779K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy