People on the Move

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimpson|McCrady, an independent insurance agency with over 100 years providing risk management to our private clients services and commercial clients, is excited to announce the newest

www.bizjournals.com

Cheddar News

Sophya CEO on $15 Million Fundraise, Growing the Workplace Metaverse

Virtual workspace platform Sophya just completed a $15 million funding round as people continue working from home due to the pandemic. CEO Vishal Punwani joined Cheddar’s “Closing Bell” to discuss its platform as a workplace metaverse and also talked about how the company will utilize the fundraise to grow the business.
bizjournals

How 3M's venture-capital arm picks its deals

Unlike many venture capital firms, which are often seeking the next billion-dollar unicorn, 3M Ventures has a much more specific focus — tapping into outside innovation that's so vital for a 119-year-old conglomerate with over $32 billion in sales and 26 business lines. 3M Ventures' leader, Ben Wright, tells how that strategy plays out.
bizjournals

Microsoft's diversity numbers at executive level show improvement

Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) showed slight improvement in diversifying its workforce over the past year, but overall numbers still fall short of reflecting demographics across the country. The Redmond-based tech giant wasn't alone last year in making promises to change its makeup after the murder of George Floyd and the...
bizjournals

2021 Ultimate CEO: Chris Flakus of CSI Companies

Education: Linfield College, University of North Florida. Chris Flakus enjoys watching his six children play in basketball games and volleyball games on the weekends, he's also enjoyed watching Jacksonville grow and change over the last 18 years he's worked for CSI companies. "CSI is evolving is constantly evolving and we're...
bizjournals

Workplace flexibility isn’t just for tech companies

It may be hard to believe now, but it wasn’t very long ago when we lived in a world where it was mostly tech companies that boasted perks like flextime and remote work. For everyone else, going into the office every day was a given. Fast-forward to today and we...
bizjournals

Power Player 2021: David Mounts, Inmar Intelligence

What makes him a Power Player: Inmar Intelligence is on the move – figuratively and literally. Early next spring, the data analytics and technology services company will move a few blocks to 1 W. Fourth St. Mounts has seen Inmar have its best growth year so far, with revenue up 25% in the first half of the year. Inmar was also named a leader by The Forrester Wave™: Sell-Side Retail Media Solutions in Q3 2021 and became a certified Great Place to Work in 2021. Inmar also recently acquired Aki Technologies, a San Francisco-based digital marketing company. Continuing to advocate for the local entrepreneurial ecosystem and Winston-Salem in general, Mounts donated $2.25 million dollars to the Kaleideum earlier this year.
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
bizjournals

Power Player 2021: Darlene Leonard, Smith Leonard PLLC

What makes her a Power Player: A mergers and acquisitions specialist and partner in the Triad's third-largest CPA firm, Leonard works behind the scenes in many community leadership roles to advance economic development, jobs and regional collaboration. She has simultaneously helped double the size of the firm that she co-founded, which earlier this year expanded its services through Maestro Wealth, a financial planning and wealth management division. She is also a founder of Triad Business Bank, which has raised more than $66 million to make capital more accessible to small and midsize businesses.
bizjournals

Power Player 2021: Stephen Bratspies, Hanesbrands Inc.

What makes him a Power Player: Stephen Bratspies joined Hanesbrands Inc. in August 2020 following a long career at Walmart, where he was executive vice president, food, since 2014. As Hanesbrands recovered from the early impacts of Covid-19 through 2021, he also oversaw the launch of the company’s “Full Potential” initiative, a three-year growth plan designed to drive approximately $1.2 billion in incremental revenue and expand operating margins to 14.3% by 2024. The program will build on its brands, supply chain, consumer loyalty and channel distribution with an emphasis on expanding its customer base to a more youthful demographic.
MarketWatch

Private-equity firm Blackstone to acquire majority stake in Spanx, create all-female board

Blackstone Inc. said Wednesday it has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Spanx Inc., the womenswear brand founded by Sara Blakely in 2000, in a deal that values the brand at $1.2 billion. Blakely will retain a "significant equity stake" in the company, and will continue to oversee daily operations and become executive chairwoman once the deal closes. The deal "will enable SPANX to accelerate its already rapid digital transformation and strong online presence in the e-commerce channel, expand its global footprint, and fuel its commitment to creating innovative, ground-breaking products for its customers across even more categories," the companies said in a joint statement. The companies are planning to create an all-female board for the company. Blakely started the company by inventing the first Spanx undergarment in her own apartment, at a time when she was earning a living selling fax machines door to door. Blackstone shares were slightly higher Wednesday and have gained 96% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 21%.
MarketWatch

Cannabis real estate lender Pelorus Equity quadruples fund size to $1 billion

Specialty lender Pelorus Equity Group Inc. on Wednesday said it's increasing its privately held mortgage real estate investment trust, the Pelorus Fund, to $1 billion from $250 million to raise capital for bridge commercial real estate loans for cannabis businesses. The Laguna Hills, Calf., firm is launching a new, stabilized lending program with three- to five-year amortizing loans. "Our company launched its $100 million offering in 2018, and then in 2020, upsized it to $250 million, but with the 300% growth we've experienced in 2021, we continue to see an acceleration of institutional interest in our thesis and core strategy," said Dan Leimel, CEO of Pelorus Equity Group and manager of the Pelorus Fund. The company expects to have more than $250 million of assets under management by the end of the year. Founded in 2010, Pelorus has completed 58 commercial real-estate loan transactions and deployed $225 million to cannabis businesses.
healthcaredive.com

Walmart, Transcarent partner to pitch self-insured employers

Walmart is partnering with Transcarent, a consumer-facing healthcare platform for self-insured companies, to provide low-cost prescription drugs and other services to employers that are self-insured, according to a Friday release. The retail giant will make its low-cost prescription drugs, along with its optical, telehealth and other healthcare services available to...
The Independent

Florida worker disproves labour shortage complaints by applying for 60 entry-level jobs and getting one interview

A Florida worker has revealed he applied for 60 entry-level jobs in one month and got just one interview, despite widespread complaints of a labour shortage from business owners.Joey Holz, who has experience working in the food service industry, applied for two jobs every day from 1 September 1 to 30 September in the local Fort Myers and Lee County area.Of the 60 roles he applied for, Holz said he received just 16 email responses, spoke to four of these companies by phone and had only one interview.Holz wrote in a now-viral Facebook post that he decided to embark on...
Reuters

Trump deal delivers $420 mln windfall for wondering dealmaker

Oct 21 (Reuters) - A merger with former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture has delivered a potential windfall of $420 million for a former finance executive who has been trying for a decade to reinvent himself as a serial dealmaker. Benessere Capital CEO Patrick Orlando's stake in...
