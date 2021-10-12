Marine, 26, found dead on Parris Island marks the third death in 2021, officials say

A Marine was found dead Sept. 29 on Parris Island, the third to die on the base this year, according to the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office. Pfc. Brandon Barnish, 26, was found dead at the training depot on Sept. 29, Deputy Coroner Debbie Youmans said. Barnish, from Evans, Georgia, according to an obituary, had graduated from Parris Island with the Delta Company on May 14 and was recovering from an injury before continuing with the next step of training, a Parris Island spokesperson said.