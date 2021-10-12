DCU Taps Ronnie Ycong to Lead Americas Operation, Adds Premiere Cinemas & Epic Theatres to DCU Connect Network
Digital Cinema United (DCU), a global technical content services company that specializes in Digital Cinema Package (DCP) production and delivery services, has added Premiere Cinemas and Epic Theatres to its DCU Connect network. The company has also hired Ronnie Ycong to lead DCU’s North America and Latin America region as Executive Vice President and General Manager – Americas. Both announcements were made on Monday (Oct. 11).www.boxofficepro.com
