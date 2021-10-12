CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

DCU Taps Ronnie Ycong to Lead Americas Operation, Adds Premiere Cinemas & Epic Theatres to DCU Connect Network

By Boxoffice Staff
boxofficepro.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital Cinema United (DCU), a global technical content services company that specializes in Digital Cinema Package (DCP) production and delivery services, has added Premiere Cinemas and Epic Theatres to its DCU Connect network. The company has also hired Ronnie Ycong to lead DCU’s North America and Latin America region as Executive Vice President and General Manager – Americas. Both announcements were made on Monday (Oct. 11).

www.boxofficepro.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Six Promising Latin American Series Projects Set to Pitch at Upcoming Sanfic Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Chile’s Santiago International Film Festival (Sanfic) has unveiled the full list of series projects set to pitch at its upcoming Sanfic Series sidebar, running under the festival’s Sanfic Industria banner Oct. 27-Nov. 5. “Receiving these fiction series projects from all the countries of the Southern Cone has been extremely gratifying and demonstrates the potential of the region in terms of creative avant-garde. Our role at Series Lab is to create a bridge to channel that potential and bring it closer to the industry,” said Alejandra Marano, Sanfic Series coordinator and Lab mentor. In addition to the six featured projects, two other series –...
TV & VIDEOS
chatsports.com

ViacomCBS Networks Americas partners with Knvoy for Master League

ViacomCBS Networks Americas, the Latin American subsidiary of media and entertainment conglomerate ViacomCBS, has announced a partnership with Brawl Stars Master League creator Knvoy. As a result of the deal, the Master League will be broadcast on television streaming service Pluto TV. Alongside Pluto TV, the Master League will also...
TV & VIDEOS
Dayton Daily News

Human Race prepares area premiere of ‘Airness’ at Loft Theatre

Award-winning play spotlights world of competitive air guitar. The Human Race Theatre Company continues its 35th anniversary season with the area premiere of Chelsea Marcantel’s play “Airness,” slated Oct. 21-Nov. 7 at the Loft Theatre. According to the Urban Dictionary, “airness” is the extent to which an air guitar performance...
DAYTON, OH
Variety

Secret Cinema Adds Michael Lynton, Josh Berger to Board – Global Bulletin

BOARD Michael Lynton, chair of Warner Music Group Corp. and Josh Berger, the former president and MD of Warner Bros. U.K., Ireland and Spain, are joining the board of Secret Cinema with immediate effect. Secret Cinema is a London-based company specialized in creating immersive experiences based on iconic film and television properties at secret locations, where audiences participate dressed as cast members. Lynton has served as chair of the board of Warner Music Group Corp. since 2019 and chairman of Snap Inc since 2017 and was previously at Sony. Berger stood down from his Warner Bros. role after 30 years with the studio. during...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Edina Cinema partners with Mann Theatre to renovate, reopen 50th and France fixture

The historic Edina Cinema anticipates reopening next spring after shuttering operations during the pandemic. Owner Suzanne Haugland said when moviegoers line up for fresh popcorn and fill new recliner seats it will have been two years since the cinema went dark. Landmark Theatres, which had operated the theater since 2003, returned keys in March and Haugland announced the theater on 50th and France wouldn't reopen unless a new operator took over the lease.
EDINA, MN
Variety

ZDF Enterprises Acquires Major Stake in ‘Unorthodox’ Producer Real Film – Global Bulletin

ACQUISITION Expanding on their already fruitful non-fiction partnership, ZDF Enterprises and Studio Hamburg Production Group have agreed to a closer working relationship in fiction production starting in January of next year, when ZDF Enterprises will acquire a 49% stake in Real Film, a Studio Hamburg subsidiary. The purchase is currently awaiting approval from German antitrust authorities. “I am pleased to now extend the excellent collaboration that already exists in the non-fictional area with the Studio Hamburg Production Group to the fictional genre,” said ZDFE president and CEO Fred Burcksen. “Real Film is a great addition to our investment portfolio in fiction programs....
BUSINESS
Variety

Beach House Pictures Launches Space Lion Post-Production Shop in Singapore (EXCLUSIVE)

Asia-based TV production firm Beach House Pictures is launching Space Lion Studios, a Singapore-based post-production facility. The move is intended to capture work flowing from the current content boom in Asia and the expansion of streaming video platforms. The facility will offer services ranging from technical consultation and workflow planning, to editing, motion graphics design, VFX and CGI coordination, to sound editing and audio mixing, and color grading. Specifically, it will be able to deliver Dolby Vision 8K HDR grading, Dolby Atmos audio mixing and Netflix IMF mastering & delivery over a high-speed EditShare secure collaborative storage network. Space Lion is headed by GM...
BUSINESS
boxofficepro.com

Film Expo Group Cancels 2021 ShowEast Conference

Weeks after the successful conclusion of their 2021 CineEurope conference, show organizers the Film Expo Group have announced their decision to cancel this year’s edition of ShowEast, citing low attendance numbers related to continuing concerns over Covid. Write the Film Expo Group’s Andrew and Bob Sunshine in a joint statement:
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dcu#North America#Americas#Lead Americas Operation#Dcu Connect Network#Digital Cinema United#Digital Cinema Package#Dcp#The Americas#Digital Platforms#Home Entertainment#Spotlight#Cinelife Entertainment#Screenvision Media#Mann Theatres#Fandango And#National Cinema Network
orcasound.com

Quebec cinema premieres at the 50th Festival du nouveau cinema

The 50th edition of the Festival du nouveau cinema is in full swing in theaters in Montreal until Sunday, October 17. This second week will give place to Quebec and Canadian filmmakers and artists, many of whom will premiere their films to festival-goers. As of this evening, the public will...
MOVIES
New Jersey Stage

Basie Center Cinemas to screen "The Mustangs: America's Wild Horses"

(RED BANK, NJ) -- The Mustangs: America's Wild Horses is a feature documentary that is executive produced by Robert Redford, Patti Scialfa Springsteen and Jessica Springsteen. It tells the incredible story of America’s wild horse population from their turbulent history to their uncertain future. Basie Center Cinemas will screen the film all weekend starting on Friday, October 15.
RED BANK, NJ
Miami Herald

James Bond leads movie slate making October new July for cinemas

October is turning into the type of month theater chains have wished for since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic — stacked with big movies like the new James Bond film, “No Time to Die.”. The month, often a showcase for low-budget horror films and awards wannabes, looks more like...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Movies
The Independent

American among six tortured, shot and burned in massacre at Costa Rica cattle and coffee farm

An American cattle and coffee farmer found dead with his five farm hands at a ranch in Costa Rica had been trying to sell his property to return to the United States and be closer to family.Stephen Paul Sandusky, 61, was a United States citizen and Costa Rica resident, according to the US Embassy in the Central American country.The former Florida resident retired to a farm in Llano Bonito de Buenos Aires de Puntarenas, about 40km north of the country’s southern border with Panama.He listed the property for $1.8m in 2019 to return to the US, but the Covid pandemic...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Japanese WWII ‘Ghost Ships’ Emerge After Seismic Activity

This is a story for our history buff Outsiders. It involves the dozens of ships that sank during one of World War II’s most epic battles: the Battle of Iwo Jima. The day remains in history books as one of the most violent days in the history of the US Marines. The ships have been largely inaccessible since finding their doom, but that all just unexpectedly changed. The WWII ghost ships started re-appearing recently after seismic activity related to one of Japan’s most volatile volcanoes. For the geography nuts, that’s Mount Suribachi. Here’s what we know about this bizarre phenomenon.
MILITARY
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
PETS
Daily Mail

TikTok star is shocked to discover Amazon has more than 3,000 recordings of her stored from her Echo speakers, as well as a list of her contacts and her LOCATION

A TikTok star was left shocked, after discovering Amazon had more than 3,000 recordings of her voice from an Echo speaker, including her location and contacts. The data privacy campaigner, who goes by the username @my.data.not.yours, asked Amazon to send all data it has on her, including from smart speakers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Guardian

Deaths among the double vaccinated: what is behind the Australian statistics?

On Tuesday, there were 356 Covid-19 patients being treated in intensive care wards throughout Australia. Of those, 25 were fully vaccinated. While the data points to the extraordinary efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines in preventing people from becoming severely unwell, being hospitalised and dying, it does raise the question: why do a small number of people become seriously ill and, in rare cases, die, despite being fully vaccinated?
PUBLIC HEALTH
MotorAuthority

The Mustang is now made in China

The Mustang is an American icon, but as of this week the nameplate also calls China home. Ford has started production of the Mustang, specifically the Mustang Mach-E, at a plant in Chongqing, China, with the first completed example of the battery-electric crossover rolling off the line on Monday. Mustang Mach-Es built at the plant will be sold in China, Ford has confirmed. For the rest of the world, Mustang Mach-Es are built at Ford's Cuautitlan plant in Mexico.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy