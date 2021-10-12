Strong winds and fall-like temps before warming trend

The story today is about winds – the Central Coast has Wind Advisories set to expire at 9 p.m. Tuesday evening; however, they could be extended. Yesterday, there were Wind Advisories that persisted through the night, making it difficult for crews to combat the Alisal Fire. The winds today are more relaxed than yesterday and are expected to slow as the evening progresses. Santa Barbara County Fire said as the winds slow down, they may be able to combat the fire from the air as well.

San Luis Obispo County is also under a Surf Advisory until 8 a.m. today, and a Freeze Watch in North County, specifically near Atascadero and Paso Robles.

Temperatures are still fall-like and a little bit cooler today; however, as the weekend approaches, the Central Coast will experience a warming trend. The trend will peak on Saturday before petering off on Sunday.

