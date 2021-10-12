Scream Trailer Gambles on Hollywood’s New Reboot-Sequel Strategy

It’s a big day for remakes of 90s classics. Or for reboots. Or sequels. I barely even know what’s what anymore. This morning, the first trailer for Disney+’s new Home Alone movie, Home Sweet Home Alone, landed, and it looks like a beat-by-beat recreation of the first movie, just with a new cast. And perhaps some of the old cast, if a cameo from a grown-up Buzz counts. Now we’ve got the first trailer for Scream 5 (it’s just being called Scream), a new version of another classic flick that had a bunch of sequels with diminishing returns and is now being recycled. This new Scream features the old guard – including Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette – along with some new cast members to keep things fresh.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO