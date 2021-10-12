Scream Trailer Gambles on Hollywood’s New Reboot-Sequel Strategy
“Hello, Sidney.” It’s the iconic line from the infamous Ghostface killer. The face behind the mask might change from Scream movie to Scream movie, but that raspy Roger L. Jackson vocal performance stays the same. After all these years, it’s even still menacing a woman who’s arguably the greatest “final girl” of all-time. Hence today’s new Scream trailer, which ends with Neve Campbell being threatened with the lofty claim that “it’s an honor.” As in, it’s an honor to be the latest slasher to take a stab at you, Sid after five movies in 25 years.www.denofgeek.com
