You might have only heard about Bitcoin mining having a huge negative impact on climate. A recent study warned that Bitcoin could push global warming beyond 2°C, which is alarming. Even Elon Musk suspended Tesla sales using Bitcoin earlier this year due to climate change concerns. However, the City of North Vancouver has found a clever way to offset the impact of the energy-intensive business of Bitcoin mining. The Canadian city plans to be the first city in the world to recover energy from crypto mining and provide heat to buildings. Lonsdale Energy Corporation (LEC), the award-winning district energy utility wholly owned by the city, has taken up the challenge to decarbonize the energy needs of North Vancouver. It has partnered with Canada-based cleantech cryptocurrency miner MintGreen to use their proprietary Digital Boilers in the district energy system.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 19 HOURS AGO