CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Chelsey Dale Dempsey

merrillfotonews.com
 7 days ago

Chelsey Dale Dempsey of Merrill was called to his heavenly home on October 8th, 2021. Dale, as he liked to be called, also resided in Appleton, Milwaukee and Polar, Wisconsin. His loving family will carry his memories forever. Dale was born on November 27, 1931 in Urania, LA to the late Dewit Devoe Dempsey and Flora Ena Dempsey. Dale resided in Winnfield, LA and later moved to Beaumont, TX. In the early years, his family homesteaded land near the Kasatchie National Forest. Dale had many stories to tell of the adventures of living off the land and of his family’s construction of a log cabin on the land they were homesteading. His mother passed away when he was 9 years of age, and he was then raised by extended family members. Dale felt a call to enter the ministry as early as age 12. He pursued this calling by attending Apostolic Bible Institute, St. Paul MN, from 1951 to 1954. He then pastored churches in Prescott, MN, Marinette, WI, White Lake, WI and Appleton, WI from 1955-1977. He worked at Badger Northland in Kaukauna from 1966-1982. Dale was a Christian School Administrator in Neenah and Milwaukee, WI. Dale was known for his Bible study teaching both in the church setting and in private homes. Only eternity will reveal the many souls that were affected by Dale’s teaching. Dale loved to read and watch educational films. He could often be seen carrying his newspaper with him. Dale and his wife Gerrie displayed their love for children both in the Christian School setting and by their care of the 34 foster children they brought into their home. Many of the children stayed for an extended time, and still consider them “Grandma and Grandpa”.

merrillfotonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

N.Korea confirms submarine launch of new ballistic missile

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - North Korea test-fired a new, smaller ballistic missile from a submarine, state media confirmed on Wednesday, a move that analysts said could be aimed at more quickly fielding an operational missile submarine. The statement from state media came a day after South Korea's military reported...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin#Foster Children#Polar#Apostolic Bible Institute#Wi#Badger Northland
NBC News

FBI agents swarm Washington home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska

FBI agents on Tuesday swarmed the home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in Washington, D.C., an agency spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The reason for their presence wasn’t immediately clear. The spokesperson said the agency is conducting “law enforcement activity at the home” but wouldn’t elaborate. The investigation is being...
POLITICS
NBC News

White House rolls out plan to vaccinate kids ages 5 to 11 against Covid

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Wednesday announced its plan for vaccinating children ages 5 to 11 ahead of the FDA’s anticipated emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for kids in that age range. The administration has procured enough vaccine for 28 million children of that age group, which...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Nikolas Cruz pleads guilty to 2018 Parkland school massacre

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty to murder on Wednesday in the 2018 high school massacre in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 dead. Cruz, 23, entered his pleas in a courtroom attended by a dozen relatives of victims after answering a long list of questions from Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer aimed at confirming his mental competency. He was charged with 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted first-degree murder for those wounded in the Feb. 14, 2018, attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, located just outside Fort Lauderdale.
PARKLAND, FL
Reuters

Brazil senators drop call for COVID-19 homicide charge against Bolsonaro

BRASILIA, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian senators investigating the handling of the country's COVID-19 outbreak have dropped a recommendation from their draft report that President Jair Bolsonaro be charged with genocide and homicide, instead accusing him of "crimes against humanity." Senators leading the congressional probe met late on Tuesday to...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy