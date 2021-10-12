Chelsey Dale Dempsey of Merrill was called to his heavenly home on October 8th, 2021. Dale, as he liked to be called, also resided in Appleton, Milwaukee and Polar, Wisconsin. His loving family will carry his memories forever. Dale was born on November 27, 1931 in Urania, LA to the late Dewit Devoe Dempsey and Flora Ena Dempsey. Dale resided in Winnfield, LA and later moved to Beaumont, TX. In the early years, his family homesteaded land near the Kasatchie National Forest. Dale had many stories to tell of the adventures of living off the land and of his family’s construction of a log cabin on the land they were homesteading. His mother passed away when he was 9 years of age, and he was then raised by extended family members. Dale felt a call to enter the ministry as early as age 12. He pursued this calling by attending Apostolic Bible Institute, St. Paul MN, from 1951 to 1954. He then pastored churches in Prescott, MN, Marinette, WI, White Lake, WI and Appleton, WI from 1955-1977. He worked at Badger Northland in Kaukauna from 1966-1982. Dale was a Christian School Administrator in Neenah and Milwaukee, WI. Dale was known for his Bible study teaching both in the church setting and in private homes. Only eternity will reveal the many souls that were affected by Dale’s teaching. Dale loved to read and watch educational films. He could often be seen carrying his newspaper with him. Dale and his wife Gerrie displayed their love for children both in the Christian School setting and by their care of the 34 foster children they brought into their home. Many of the children stayed for an extended time, and still consider them “Grandma and Grandpa”.