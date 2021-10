Jeep is ready to go for this year's Rebelle Rally. This rally is a 1,400-mile trek over eight days, and the competitors will face formidable obstacles and challenging conditions. Out of the 18 teams entered in the event, one-third is using a Jeep, including the Wrangler 4xe. Jeep is facing some tough competition, however. Last year a Bronco Sport won the rally, and Ford is hoping for back-to-back wins. The Rebelle Rally is a women-only off-road navigation rally. Competitors have to use headings, find hidden checkpoints, and watch their time and distance using only maps, road books, and a compass. The use of a GPS or any navigation device is strictly prohibited.

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO