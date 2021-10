Another beautiful evening is on tap for Michiana, with mostly clear skies and temperatures falling through the 60s and 50s. We have one more warm day tomorrow, as highs make a run at the mid-70s under mostly sunny skies. The bulk of Wednesday is dry, but a cold front will swing through late bringing shower chances Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. A rumble of thunder is possible. A few lake-effect rain showers could visit Thursday as highs dip closer to 60 degrees. The weekend will be seasonably cool with a mixture of clouds and sun Friday and Saturday. Sunday looks rainy.

