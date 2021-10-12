CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

27 people sick from carbon monoxide poisoning at Gwinnett apartment complex

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 7 days ago
Vita Apartments in Gwinnett Gwinnett fire says 27 people were sick with carbon monoxide poisoning symptoms at an apartment complex.

Carbon monoxide sickened several people overnight at a Gwinnett County apartment complex.

It happened at the Vida Apartments off Graves Road in Norcross Monday night. The fire department said the power was out and one of the apartments was using a gas-powered generator.

A total of 27 patients were evaluated for varying degrees of illness.

Eight patients with reported non-life-threatening illnesses were transported to local hospitals. Most of the eight patients were children.

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency officials want to remind the community about the use of generators.

Firefighters said generators should run outside at least 20 feet away from windows, doors or vents.

Carbon monoxide alarms should also be installed on every floor of a home.

Comments / 2

Kristie Jackson
7d ago

It's a miracle they didn't all die! When are people going to learn how to use a generator!

Reply
4
 

